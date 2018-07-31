Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
SoftBank : Management Message

07/31/2018

In these Management Message pages, 'Co. Ltd.,' 'Corporation,' etc., are omitted from the names of companies and organizations in principle. Except as otherwise stated or interpreted differently in the context, the following ​company names or abbreviations have the following meanings.

  • SoftBank Group Corp. : SoftBank Group Corp. (stand-alone basis)
  • The SoftBank Group : SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiaries

Each of the following abbreviations indicates the respective company, and its subsidiaries if any.

  • Sprint : Sprint Corporation
  • T-Mobile : T-Mobile US, Inc.
  • Arm : Arm Limited
  • Alibaba : Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Fiscal 2016：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
  • Fiscal 2017：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
  • Fiscal 2018：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:16:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 343 B
EBIT 2019 984 B
Net income 2019 635 B
Debt 2019 12 331 B
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 15,36
P/E ratio 2020 6,37
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 10 312 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12 674  JPY
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & President
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.61%93 019
AT&T-17.70%222 344
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.92%181 761
NTT DOCOMO INC7.22%98 807
KDDI CORP9.90%71 321
VODAFONE GROUP-20.64%62 107
