SoftBank : Management Message

In these Management Message pages, 'Co. Ltd.,' 'Corporation,' etc., are omitted from the names of companies and organizations in principle. Except as otherwise stated or interpreted differently in the context, the following company names or abbreviations have the following meanings.
SoftBank Group Corp. : SoftBank Group Corp. (stand-alone basis)
The SoftBank Group : SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiaries
Each of the following abbreviations indicates the respective company, and its subsidiaries if any.
Sprint : Sprint Corporation
T-Mobile : T-Mobile US, Inc.
Arm : Arm Limited
Alibaba : Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Fiscal 2016：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
Fiscal 2017：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
Fiscal 2018：Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019
