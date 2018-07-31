Log in
News Summary

SoftBank : Vision Fund Hiring Deutsche Bank's Chief for Saudi Arabia--Update

07/31/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

By Rory Jones

DUBAI -- SoftBank Group Corp. is hiring the head of Deutsche Bank AG's unit in Saudi Arabia to lead a new office in Riyadh, said people familiar with the matter, further deepening the partnership between the Japanese firm and the kingdom.

SoftBank Investment Advisers is appointing Deutsche's Ziyad Al Ashaikh to build a team in Saudi Arabia and help the fund's portfolio companies set up in the country, these people said. SoftBank Investment Advisers manages the $100 billion Vision Fund, in which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the biggest single investor with a $45 billion stake.

The Saudi sovereign-wealth fund has already begun working with SoftBank Investment Advisers to bring tech startups to the kingdom, the people said.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is eager to attract international firms to help transform his country and diversify its oil-dependent economy. The 32-year-old royal has developed a high-profile relationship with SoftBank's chief executive Masayoshi Son and helped the Vision Fund become the biggest investor in technology globally.

Mr. Ashaikh's start date at the Vision Fund isn't clear but he has quit Deutsche Bank, another person familiar with the details said.

PIF's stake in the Vision Fund is part of a broader mandate to jump-start new industries in entertainment, tourism and mining. Saudi Arabia has said it wants to see some of the Vision Fund capital flow back into the nation to help create jobs and transfer technological know-how to the local population. The sovereign-wealth fund and SoftBank in March said they would build the world's largest solar-power generation project in Saudi Arabia, with a commitment to invest $1 billion this year.

The relationship between PIF and Vision Fund is one of the key elements of the crown prince's economic reform strategy, known as Vision 2030. The partnership's ability to deliver results in Saudi Arabia will likely be seen as a bellwether for the Prince's success.

Saudi Arabia is also creating two other investment funds totaling over $18 billion to enter into ventures with foreign firms and stimulate overseas investment.

The push for outside cash comes after foreign-direct investment fell last year to a 14-year-low.

Mr. Ashaikh, a Saudi national, was appointed general manager of Deutsche Bank's Saudi branch five years ago and worked in the wealth management and treasury departments of two Saudi financial institutions before joining the German lender in 2010.

The Vision Fund is headed by Rajeev Misra, a former Deutsche veteran based in London. It also recently appointed former Deutsche banker Faisal Rahman as regional head for the Middle East based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. One of the UAE's sovereign funds has invested $15 billion in the Vision Fund.

Nicolas Parasie contributed to this article.

Write to Rory Jones at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK 2.30% 11.188 Delayed Quote.-31.11%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.16% 9276 End-of-day quote.0.61%
