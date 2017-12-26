SoftBank : and Vayyar to Collaborate on IoT

Press Releases 2017

December 26, 2017

SoftBank Corp.

Vayyar Imaging Ltd.

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel -SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank'), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. ('Vayyar') jointly announced today that they have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies also agreed that SoftBank will be the channel priority partner for Vayyar's products in the Japan market.

Vayyar is the market leader in radio waves based 3D imaging sensors and has a strong track record developing products for the consumer and industrial markets. SoftBank and Vayyar will collaborate in the IoT field to support all manner of use cases, including pioneering applications for Vayyar products, combining Vayyar's PoC (Proof of Concept) products with SoftBank's IoT platforms and solutions, and linking Vayyar products with AI.

Major applications for Vayyar's products include the detection of displacement and degradation in structures, analyzing people flow, identifying human postures and seeing through solid objects. By combining Vayyar's products with SoftBank's IoT platform, AI and big data capabilities, both companies believe they can provide state-of-the-art IoT solutions that are not possible with conventional technologies.

Vayyar Imaging is changing the imaging and sensing market with its breakthrough 3D imaging sensor technology. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar's mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.

