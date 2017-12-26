Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SoftBank : and Vayyar to Collaborate on IoT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:09am CET

Press Releases 2017

December 26, 2017
SoftBank Corp.
Vayyar Imaging Ltd.

TOKYO and TEL AVIV, Israel -SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank'), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. ('Vayyar') jointly announced today that they have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies also agreed that SoftBank will be the channel priority partner for Vayyar's products in the Japan market.

Vayyar is the market leader in radio waves based 3D imaging sensors and has a strong track record developing products for the consumer and industrial markets. SoftBank and Vayyar will collaborate in the IoT field to support all manner of use cases, including pioneering applications for Vayyar products, combining Vayyar's PoC (Proof of Concept) products with SoftBank's IoT platforms and solutions, and linking Vayyar products with AI.

Major applications for Vayyar's products include the detection of displacement and degradation in structures, analyzing people flow, identifying human postures and seeing through solid objects. By combining Vayyar's products with SoftBank's IoT platform, AI and big data capabilities, both companies believe they can provide state-of-the-art IoT solutions that are not possible with conventional technologies.

Vayyar Imaging is changing the imaging and sensing market with its breakthrough 3D imaging sensor technology. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar's mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.

  • SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.
  • Other company names, product/service names included in this press releases are registered/non-registered trademarks of the respective companies.
  • The information is true and accurate at the time of publication.
    Price, specification, contact and other information of products and service may be subjected to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
  • SoftBank BB Corp., SoftBank Telecom Corp. and Ymobile Corporation merged into SoftBank Mobile Corp. on April 1, 2015. Please see below for pre-merger press releases from SoftBank BB Corp., SoftBank Telecom Corp., and Ymobile Corporation. SoftBank Mobile Corp. changed its company name to SoftBank Corp. on July 1, 2015.

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:09:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
03:09a SOFTBANK : and Vayyar to Collaborate on IoT
12/21 SOFTBANK : Continues to Raise Investment in Sprint
12/21 SOFTBANK : China ride-sharing firm Didi raises $4 billion for global push
12/19 China's Didi, rival to Uber, looks to break into Taiwan market
12/18 BASEBALL : Dragons eye acquiring Matsuzaka
12/15 SOFTBANK : is looking to invest up to $300 million in Wag, the dog-walking app
12/15 SOFTBANK : Beckham's new partners have been approved -- and final decision on te..
12/14 RAKUTEN MULLS NEW CELL PHONE VENTURE : sources
12/08 SPRINT : settled an employee lawsuit this summer, but second suit raises the sam..
12/07 SPRINT : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Kansas (Dec. 7)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/23 Venture capital deals of the week
12/21 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Another Reading On The U.S. Economy
12/20 Sprint's Bad News Is Not So Bad
12/19 SoftBank leads $120M round in AI-backed insurance firm
12/16 Venture capital deals of the week
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 9 103 B
EBIT 2018 1 060 B
Net income 2018 379 B
Debt 2018 12 181 B
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 23,98
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 9 862 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 9984 | JP3436100006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12 738  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & President
Rajeev Misra Director & Head-Strategic Finance
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP15.43%87 022
AT&T-8.44%239 053
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.88%204 529
NTT DOCOMO INC0.94%92 098
VODAFONE GROUP18.04%84 126
KDDI CORP-4.11%64 494
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.