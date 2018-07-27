SoftBank : and Yahoo Japan JV to Launch “PayPay,” Barcode-Based Smartphone Payment Services in Collaboration with India's Paytm in the fall

Press Releases 2018

Expanding the user base by including the strong customer base of SoftBank and Yahoo! Wallet

No Commission fee for 'user-oriented code-reading format' for three years

Leverages Paytm's consumer-centric technology to build mobile payment system and expand mobile payment in Japan

Service to be launched in the fall

July 27, 2018

PayPay Corporation

SoftBank Corp.

Yahoo Japan Corporation

One97 Communications Limited (Paytm)

PayPay Corporation, a joint venture established by SoftBank Corp. ('SoftBank') and Yahoo Japan Corporation ('Yahoo Japan'), today announced that the company will launch 'PayPay' smartphone payment services using barcodes (QR code) in fall 2018. PayPay Corporation will team up with India's largest digital payment company Paytm, a SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio company, to utilize Paytm's technology and expertise in mobile payments.

In Japan, cash (bank notes and coins) is still the mainstream payment methodology, with the current cashless payment ratio remaining at 20%. Consequently, the Japanese government is taking measures to raise the cashless payment ratio to 40% by 2025, with a long-term goal of 80%*1, the highest level globally. To aid these efforts, SoftBank and Yahoo Japan established PayPay Corporation*2 in June 2018 and will launch its user-oriented payments platform in the fall 2018. This will promote the broader use of cashless payment in Japan and provide highly convenient services to both consumers and affiliated stores. Paytm leads the digital payments ecosystem in India and has pioneered the use of Barcode (QR)-based technology, offering seamless mobile payments to over 300 million customers and 8 million merchants.

PayPay Corporation, SoftBank, Yahoo Japan and Paytm will expand the number of users by including the customer base of SoftBank, and 'Yahoo! Wallet' which comprises approximately 40 million accounts. They will also deploy the platform using SoftBank's sales know-how, and develop a tailored service offering leveraging Paytm's technology. Their aim is for PayPay to become the top provider of smartphone payment services in terms of the number of users as well as affiliated stores.

With the launch of 'PayPay,' Yahoo Japan will terminate 'Yahoo! Wallet's' current smartphone settlement function*3 (termination date has not been decided). The 'PayPay' platform will be seamlessly integrated with Yahoo! JAPAN ID, giving existing 'Yahoo! Wallet' customers the option to use PayPay functions within Yahoo! JAPAN's smartphone application.

Overview of 'PayPay'

Launch Timing

Fall 2018 (Planned)

Service Use

Cashless payment will be available on either 'PayPay' app or 'Yahoo! JAPAN' app.

Affiliated Stores Accepting PayPay Payment Services

Over time customers will be able to use the services at a wide range of stores from nationwide chain stores to individual merchants in each region.

Features of Main Functions

Customers can select from two types of payment methods, namely credit cards and electronic money.

Provide two methods, namely merchant reading the QR code displayed by the store with the user app and scanning the barcode (one-dimensional barcode, QR code) presented by the user at the cash register.

Business plan for affiliated stores

In the 'user-oriented code-reading format', initial set up costs are low as the merchant only needs to display the code inside the shop. In addition, the service will be free to affiliate stores for the first three years from its launch.

Future promotional activities are planned for participating merchants.

About PayPay

Company name PayPay Corporation [Note] * The company name was changed from Pay Corporation on July 24, 2018 Date of establishment June 15, 2018 Company location Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioi-cho Kioi Tower, 1-3, Kioi-cho Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo CEO Ichiro Nakayama Website https://www.pay2.jp

About Paytm

Paytm is India's largest digital payments company that offers comprehensive payment solutions to over 300 million users and 8 million offline merchants. The platform provides an instant & secure way to pay for utility bills, movie tickets, travel booking, education fees, mobile and DTH recharge, peer-to-peer payments among varied use-cases through its mobile app. Paytm users can also make offline payments at merchant outlets through Paytm QR using any bank account, cards and Paytm Wallet. Owned by India's largest mobile-internet firm One97 Communications, Paytm is founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Its investors include SoftBank Vision Fund, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial. https://paytm.com/