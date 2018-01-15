Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
02:58a SOFTBANK PLANS : Nikkei
02:58a SOFTBANK PLANS : Nikkei
01:34a SOFTBANK : Comment on Report about Listing of Subsidiary
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Softbank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit this year - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 01:15am CET
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp (>> SoftBank Group Corp) plans to list its mobile-phone business and raise some $18 billion, the Nikkei newspaper said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese telecoms conglomerate's transformation into a global technology investor.

SoftBank Group Corp (>> SoftBank Group Corp) plans to list its mobile-phone business and raise some $18 billion, the Nikkei newspaper said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese telecoms conglomerate's transformation into a global technology investor.

The parent will sell some 30 percent of SoftBank Corp. It plans to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange for the IPO as early as spring, which falls between March and May, and aims to debut the shares in Tokyo and elsewhere, possibly London, around autumn, the newspaper said, without citing any sources for the information.

The 2 trillion yen (13.11 billion pounds) IPO would rival the 2.2 trillion yen 1987 listing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (>> Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp) in size, the Nikkei said, making it one of Japan's biggest initial public offerings.

SoftBank Group said in a statement on Monday that a listing of the business was one option for its capital strategy but that no such decision had been made.

The listing would aim to give the mobile-phone unit more autonomy in a group that has become more of an international investment company in recent years, the newspaper said. SoftBank would use the proceeds to invest in growth, such as buying into foreign information-technology companies, the Nikkei said.

SoftBank has been aggressively investing in tech companies worldwide, notably through its $98 billion London-based Vision Fund, saying last month that a group it leads will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.UL> in a deal that values the ride-services firm at $48 billion.

"SoftBank's future will focus less on the mobile-phone business and more on allocating cash to build the world's largest portfolio of investments in future technologies and business models," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"It makes sense to spin off the mobile-phone business using a public offering that would leave SoftBank in control and provide SoftBank with more cash to pursue its strategy of investing in companies with potentially high growth prospects," Gordon said by email. "It is a way of obtaining capital without adding debt or diluting SoftBank's equity interests in the growth companies."

A parent company normally must limit its stake in a subsidiary listed on the TSE First Section to less than 65 percent, but the requirement can be eased if the unit also lists overseas, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Richard Pullin)

By Yoshiyasu Shida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
02:58a SOFTBANK PLANS $18 BILLION IPO OF MO : Nikkei
02:58a SOFTBANK PLANS $18 BILLION IPO OF MO : Nikkei
01:34a SOFTBANK : Comment on Report about Listing of Subsidiary
01:15a Softbank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit this year - Nikkei
12:25a SOFTBANK : says listing of mobile unit an option; no decision made
01/14 SOFTBANK : invests 460 million euros in Germany's Auto1 - sources
01/12 SOFTBANK : Asian markets trade on a mixed note
01/11 Hyundai invests in Grab to gain 'foothold' in Southeast Asia ride-hailing mar..
01/11 Hyundai invests in Grab to gain 'foothold' in Southeast Asia ride-hailing mar..
01/11 Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12 This Company Is Increasingly Looking Like The Berkshire Hathaway Of Technolog..
01/08 Sprint's Claure to join rapidly expanding Uber board
01/05 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Final Jobs Report Of 2017
01/04 WSJ : Weinstein studio nears sale for less than $500M
01/04 Near-Term Concerns Overshadowing Long-Term Opportunities For Baozun
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 9 130 B
EBIT 2018 1 060 B
Net income 2018 379 B
Debt 2018 12 181 B
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 24,37
P/E ratio 2019 13,27
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 9 834 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 9984 | JP3436100006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12 724  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & President
Rajeev Misra Director & Head-Strategic Finance
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-3.09%88 569
AT&T-6.17%223 951
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.89%204 603
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.65%93 260
VODAFONE GROUP-2.40%83 967
KDDI CORP-2.64%64 402
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.