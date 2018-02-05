Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE (SOW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Software : and BITMARCK Digitalize Core System for Health Insurers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 09:55am CET

BITMARCK, Germany's largest full-service IT provider for the public health insurance market, will employ Software AG's Digital Business Platform to further modernize and enhance the country's public health insurance software standard. The system offers functionality such as external interfaces, integration with standard systems and new data-based service models. BITMARCK_21c|ng will be implemented for approximately 100 public health insurers by the end of 2018. But Software AG and BITMARCK will continue collaborating successfully beyond that date. In December 2017, BITMARCK confirmed a long-term renewal to their agreement, including new license usage rights and an upgrade to the Enterprise Active Support model.

BITMARCK began modernizing the widely established iskv_21c core system in 2012 to foster digitalization among public health insurers. It was further developed in cooperation with Software AG to become BITMARCK_21c|ng based on the Digital Business Platform (DBP). The webMethods Integration Platform and ARIS Business Process Analysis Platform are the most important components in use for the system.

Employing the DBP as middleware means the tried-and tested core system can be modernized efficiently, eliminating the need for costly reengineering. Thanks to the webMethods Integration Platform, public health insurance companies can integrate their CRM, archiving, scanning and accounting systems with the core system. The ARIS Business Process Analysis Platform provides a model insurance company to describe business processes. When the German government passes a new law that needs to be updated in the system, BITMARCK creates a relevant process in the custom-developed model insurance company. It is then available to insurers to retrieve and adapt as needed.

Comprehensive Rollout and Long-Term Support

In order to ensure smooth operations, Software AG will continue providing BITMARCK with extended support services after the rollout. Enterprise Active Support guarantees extremely fast response times. If an error occurs, Software AG specialists develop a solution plan within four hours. Furthermore, Software AG's after-office-hours service team is on call in the evenings and on weekends. These are the only times when health insurance providers can make modifications to their IT systems, for example when a merger takes place or a data center moves. A customer success manager at Software AG is assigned to address BITMARCK's needs with priority, proactively reporting on patch level updates and upgrades as well as providing recommendations for successful system operation.

Specific Requirements of Health Insurers

The new IT solution enables health insurers to master the current challenges of digitalization. In contrast to statutory retirement and unemployment insurance providers, public health insurers face enormous competitive pressure. Werner Rieche, General Manager of Software AG Germany, explains, 'Public health insurance providers must compete for customers by offering attractive models and elective services. Health insurers have a legal mandate and must comply with strict guidelines. Balancing these demands is only possible with open, scalable and secure technology.' He continues, 'In cooperation with BITMARCK, we are equipping the German healthcare sector for the future with our jointly developed BITMARCK_21c|ng solution.'

Data protection is also a major issue, because the health care sector handles sensitive personal information. Under the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to take effect on May 25, 2018, the penalties for data protection breaches will become even stricter. Software AG is contractually bound to comply with the provisions of the GDPR and trains its employees accordingly.

Dieter Löschky, CEO of BITMARCK Software GmbH, summarizes, 'Millions of insurance policy holders entrust public health insurance providers to handle their personal data with care. We help our customers fulfill that mandate by providing them with IT that allows them to offer modern services and meet the growing demands of their policy holders. Thanks to Software AG's Digital Business Platform, we are well positioned to master the current and future challenges of digitalization. The BITMARCK_21c|ng public health insurance standard helps insurers-regardless of their size-implement their specific strategies as individually as possible.'

Software AG published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 08:54:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTWARE
09:55a SOFTWARE : and BITMARCK Digitalize Core System for Health Insurers
02/03 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Vet Sanjay Brahmawar to Join Software AG a..
01/31 SOFTWARE : names Sanjay Brahmawar as new Chief Executive Officer
01/31 SOFTWARE : Names sanjay brahmawar as new chief executive officer
01/31 SOFTWARE AG : Sanjay Brahmawar appointed as new CEO for a term of five years eff..
01/27 SERVICES ORIENTED ARCHITECTURE (SOA) : Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Midd..
01/25 European shares fall as Draghi remarks keep euro running
01/25 SOFTWARE : closes fiscal 2017 with record-breaking quarter
01/25 SOFTWARE : Closes fiscal 2017 with record-breaking quarter
01/24 SOFTWARE : CEO, 65, to step down on July 31, successor undecided - spokesman
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/25 Software AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Software AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Software AG's (SWDAF) CEO Karl-Heinz Streibich on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings ..
2017 Software AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Software AG reports Q3 results
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 902 M
EBIT 2018 264 M
Net income 2018 169 M
Finance 2018 231 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 19,81
P/E ratio 2019 18,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 3 385 M
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | SOW | DE000A2GS401 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,1 €
Spread / Average Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Streibich President & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arnd Zinnhardt Chief Financial Officer
Wolfram Jost Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Sigg Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE-5.46%4 216
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.85%147 229
ACCENTURE4.81%100 586
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.78%94 153
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.76%53 405
VMWARE, INC.0.31%50 678
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.