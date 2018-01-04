Sogeclair : Yearly statement relative to the liquidity contract placed with société de bourse Gilbert Dupont

YEARLY STATEMENT RELATIVE TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PLACED WITH SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 29 December 2017, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1942

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €85,689.27

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2017, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 2096

Cash balance on the liquidity account: €87,983.39

Philippe ROBARDEY

President & CEO

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €2,900,000

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand - CS 20069 - 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 - www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sogeclair via Globenewswire

