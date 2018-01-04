Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sogeclair    SOG   FR0000065864

SOGECLAIR (SOG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sogeclair : Yearly statement relative to the liquidity contract placed with société de bourse Gilbert Dupont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:36pm CET

YEARLY STATEMENT RELATIVE TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PLACED WITH SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 29 December 2017, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 1942
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €85,689.27

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2017, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares: 2096
  • Cash balance on the liquidity account: €87,983.39

Philippe ROBARDEY
President & CEO

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €2,900,000
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand - CS 20069 - 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 - www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sogeclair via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOGECLAIR
05:36p SOGECLAIR : Yearly statement relative to the liquidity contract placed with soci..
2017 SOGECLAIR : Consolidated 2017 3rd quarter turnover
2017 SOGECLAIR : Consolidated 2017 3rd quarter turnover
2017 SOGECLAIR : Provided its half yearly financial report 2017
2017 SOGECLAIR : Financial results for the first half of 2017
2017SOGECLAIR SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017 SOGECLAIR : Consolidated turnover for 1st half 2017 up by 9.75%
2017 SOGECLAIR : Consolidated turnover for 1st half 2017 up by 9.75%
2017 SOGECLAIR : Renault To Form JV With Oktal On Autonomous Vehicle Development
2017 SOGECLAIR : Sogeclair's subsidiary, oktal sas, and renault found avs sas, a simu..
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 148 M
EBIT 2017 10,7 M
Net income 2017 6,80 M
Debt 2017 7,40 M
Yield 2017 1,45%
P/E ratio 2017 20,68
P/E ratio 2018 16,35
EV / Sales 2017 1,00x
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capitalization 140 M
Chart SOGECLAIR
Duration : Period :
Sogeclair Technical Analysis Chart | SOG | FR0000065864 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOGECLAIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 53,0 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Robardey Chairman, President, CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Alain Ribet Director
Gérard Blanc Independent Director
Alberto Fernandez Director
Henri-Paul Brochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOGECLAIR1.36%169
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%103 846
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.78%92 102
AIRBUS SE1.35%78 389
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.45%60 236
RAYTHEON-0.84%54 435
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.