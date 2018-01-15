Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sogou Inc    SOGO

SOGOU INC (SOGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/12 10:02:01 pm
12.33 USD   -1.04%
06:01a SOGOU : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Resu..
2017 Hong Kong IPO surge challenges New York in battle for China listi..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sogou : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on January 29, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 06:01am CET

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou, an innovator in search and a leader in China's Internet industry, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 unaudited financial results on Monday, January 29, 2018, before U.S. market hours.

Sogou's management team will host a conference call at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time, (8:30pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on January 29, 2018, following the quarterly and fiscal year results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982
Mainland China: 400-1201203 (Toll Free);
Hong Kong: 800-905945 (Toll Free); +852-301-84992 (Local Toll)
International: +1-412-902-4272

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sogou Inc. call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sogou's website at http://ir.sogou.com.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest Internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into its products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng
Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-5689-8068
Email: [email protected]

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rachael Layfield
Brunswick Group
Tel: +86 10 5960-8600
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2017-financial-results-on-january-29-2018-300582403.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOGOU INC
06:01a SOGOU : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Janua..
2017 SOHU COM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
2017 Hong Kong IPO surge challenges New York in battle for China listings
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 Sohu Valuation Enhanced By Successful Sogou IPO And Potential Changyou Privat..
2017 Stocks to watch next week
2017 U.S. IPO WEEK AHEAD : 2 Big Biotechs Lead 6-IPO Week
2017 After Hours Gainers / Losers
2017 Chinese IPO Stocks Offer Excellent Opportunities
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.