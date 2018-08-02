SOHM, Inc. Announces Potential Purchase Orders for a Range of Pharmaceutical Products

Log in
08/02/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

Chino Hills, CA, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOHM, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: SHMN), a globally-known generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, is negotiating multiple purchase orders for a range of Pharmaceutical products. This potential purchase order comes from current customers that have executed purchase orders with SOHM in the past. New potential customers are inquiring about our Pharmaceutical products.

A spokesperson for SOHM, Inc., said, “SOHM is very pleased to have received these potential orders from customers that supply retail and pharmacy networks all across the United States.”

SOHM’s spokesperson said completion of these potential orders would assure that SOHM achieves its target for higher revenue growth in 2018 compared to previous years.

Other News:

Company is now active with NVSOS https://www.nvsos.gov/sosentitysearch/CorpDetails.aspx?lx8nvq=DraWvY7hzMLlBgmKhjdRSQ%253d%253d&nt7=0

Company is working with its counsel to work with OTC to satisfy its compliance to move to Current.

Company Files All Quarterly and Annual Financials to Move Current with OTC https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SHMN/news/story?e&id=1135948

Company is not going to reverse split and is not going to increase its authorize shares https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/24/1541445/0/en/SOHM-Inc-Announces-No-Reverse-Split-and-No-Increase-of-Authorize-Shares.html

About SOHM, Inc.
SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a global presence and marketing plan that assure continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing in India as well as strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM’s generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and was introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.


For more information, please contact:
SOHM, Inc.
714-522-6700

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
