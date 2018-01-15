Log in
SOHU.COM INC (SOHU)
Sohu.com : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on January 29, 2018

01/15/2018

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video, search and gaming business group, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 unaudited financial results on Monday, January 29, 2018, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, January 29, 2018 (9:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, January 29, 2018) following the quarterly and fiscal year results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

US Toll-Free:

+1-866-519-4004

International:

+65-6713-5090

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

China Mainland

+86-800-819-0121 / +86-400-620-8038

Passcode:

SOHU

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 29 through February 5, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International:

+1-646-254-3697

Passcode:

8285538

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/ and leading online video website tv.sohu.com.

Sohu's corporate services consist of online brand advertising on Sohu's matrix of websites as well as bid listing and home page on its in-house developed search directory and engine. Sohu also provides multiple news and information services on mobile platforms, including Sohu News App and the mobile news portal m.sohu.com. Sohu's online game subsidiary, Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a leading game information portal in China. Sohu's online search subsidiary Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries in China. It also owns and operates Sogou Input Method, the largest Chinese language input software. Sohu.com, established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, is in its twenty-second year of operation.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Mr. Eric Yuan
Sohu.com Inc.
Tel: +86 (10) 6272-6593
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Tel: +1 (480) 614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2017-financial-results-on-january-29-2018-300582404.html

SOURCE Sohu.com


© PRNewswire 2018
