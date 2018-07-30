Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BERLINER WERTPAPIERBOERSE  >  Sohu.com Inc    SOHU

SOHU.COM INC (SOHU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- EUR   0.00%
04:22aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Changyou & Sogou reconciliation table
PU
04:17aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Balance Sheet
PU
04:12aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Income Statement
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sohu com : 2018 Q2 Balance Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:17am EDT

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

ASSETSCurrent assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash Short-term investments Accounts receivable, net Prepaid and other current assets

Total current assets

Long-term investments

Fixed assets, net Goodwill

Intangible assets, net Restricted time deposits Prepaid non-current assets Other assets

Total assetsLIABILITIESCurrent liabilities:

Accounts payable Accrued liabilities

Receipts in advance and deferred revenue Accrued salary and benefits

Taxes payable

Short-term bank loans Other short-term liabilities

Total current liabilities

As of Jun. 30, 2018

As of Dec. 31, 2017

$

669,081

$

1,366,115

4,272 1,908

1,324,865 818,934

238,553 250,468

224,010 192,676

2,460,781

2,630,101

94,556 90,145

520,210 529,717

71,076 71,565

28,220 23,060

270 271

3,877 4,211

37,909 40,169

$

3,216,899

$

3,389,239

$

315,076 $ 288,394

329,274 343,106

135,299 127,758

97,154 102,087

88,043 96,541

104,283 61,216

144,280 136,300

$

1,213,409

$

1,155,402

Long-term accounts payable

Long-term bank loans

Long-term tax liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

Noncontrolling Interest

Totalshareholders'equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,143 1,157

122,419 122,433

336,089 293,010

$ $

459,651 1,673,060

616,464 927,375

$

1,543,839

$

3,216,899

$ $

416,600 1,572,002

750,634 1,066,603

$

1,817,237

$

3,389,239

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOHU.COM INC
04:22aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Changyou & Sogou reconciliation table
PU
04:17aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Balance Sheet
PU
04:12aSOHU COM : 2018 Q2 Income Statement
PU
02:27aSOHU COM : Q2 2018 Sohu.com Limited Earnings Conference Call
PU
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOHU.COM INC0.00%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.39%134 675
ACCENTURE5.83%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 498
VMWARE, INC.18.74%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.