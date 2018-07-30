|
Sohu com : 2018 Q2 Balance Sheet
07/30/2018 | 04:17am EDT
SOHU.COM LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
ASSETSCurrent assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash Short-term investments Accounts receivable, net Prepaid and other current assets
Total current assets
Long-term investments
Fixed assets, net Goodwill
Intangible assets, net Restricted time deposits Prepaid non-current assets Other assets
Total assetsLIABILITIESCurrent liabilities:
Accounts payable Accrued liabilities
Receipts in advance and deferred revenue Accrued salary and benefits
Taxes payable
Short-term bank loans Other short-term liabilities
Total current liabilities
As of Jun. 30, 2018
As of Dec. 31, 2017
$
669,081
$
1,366,115
4,272 1,908
1,324,865 818,934
238,553 250,468
224,010 192,676
2,460,781
2,630,101
94,556 90,145
520,210 529,717
71,076 71,565
28,220 23,060
270 271
3,877 4,211
37,909 40,169
$
3,216,899
$
3,389,239
$
315,076 $ 288,394
329,274 343,106
135,299 127,758
97,154 102,087
88,043 96,541
104,283 61,216
144,280 136,300
$
1,213,409
$
1,155,402
Long-term accounts payable
Long-term bank loans
Long-term tax liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity
Noncontrolling Interest
Totalshareholders'equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,143 1,157
122,419 122,433
336,089 293,010
$ $
459,651 1,673,060
616,464 927,375
$
1,543,839
$
3,216,899
$ $
416,600 1,572,002
750,634 1,066,603
$
1,817,237
$
3,389,239
Disclaimer
Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
