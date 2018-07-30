Sohu com : 2018 Q2 Income Statement

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER ADS AMOUNTS)

Revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising

Search and search-related advertising

Subtotal

Online games Others

Total revenuesCost of revenues:

Online advertising

Brand advertising (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-2, $-657, and $182, respectively)

Search and search-related (includes stock-based compensation expense of $263, $219, and $2, respectively)

Subtotal

Online games (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-23, $-12, and $44, respectively)

Others

Total cost of revenues

Gross profit

Operating expenses:

Product development (includes stock-based compensation expense of $2,136, $715, and $4,925, respectively)

Sales and marketing (includes stock-based compensation expense of $77, $-89, and $930, respectively)

General and administrative (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-1,260, $-2,520, and $6,597, respectively)

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Other income Interest income Interest expense Exchange difference

Loss before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Jun. 30, 2018

$

Three Months EndedMar. 31, 2018

Jun. 30, 2017

61,511

270,359

331,870

94,250

59,894

486,014

47,319

168,126 215,445

14,461 44,346 274,252

211,762

113,843

102,138

27,982 243,963

(32,201)

9,991

5,156

(3,004)

10,7741

(9,284)

Net loss

5,891 (15,175)

$

56,254 $ 86,071

220,301 186,747

276,555 272,818

105,461 122,398

72,979 65,952

454,995 461,168

50,611 124,730

144,696 96,692

195,307 221,422

17,119 11,613

48,407 45,159

260,833 278,194

194,162 182,974

111,543 100,146

90,273 94,845

23,836 27,657

225,652 222,648

(31,490) (39,674)

12,281 3,306

7,808 5,813

(3,081) (205)

(9,340) (4,528)

(23,822) (35,288)

63,379 (87,201)

12,764 (48,052)

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited ADSs used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited ADSs used in computing diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

32,463

(47,638)

$

(1.22)

38,927

$

(1.23)

38,927

5,617

(92,818) (88,183)

$

(2.39) $ (2.27)

38,904 38,855

$

(2.39) $ (2.28)

38,904 38,855

1The exchange gain in the second quarter of 2018 is primarily resulted from the depreciation of RMB against USD.

40,131

1

SOHU.COM LIMITED.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER ADS AMOUNTS)

ThreeMonths Ended Jun. 30, 2018

GAAP

Brand advertising gross profit

Brand advertising gross margin

Search and search-related advertising gross profit

Search and search-related advertising gross marginOnline advertising gross profit

Online advertising gross margin

Online games gross profit Online games gross margin

$

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

(2)

14,192

23%

$

$

ThreeMonths EndedMar. 31, 2018

ThreeMonths Ended Jun. 30, 2017

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

(a)

GAAP

(657)

(2)

263

102,233

38%

$

$

$

Non-GAAP Adjustments

(a)

Non-GAAP

182

14,190

(a)

$

5,643

$

(657)

$

4,986

$

(38,659)

$

182

23%

$

(38,477)

10%

9%

-45%

-45%

(a)

219

263

261

116,425

35%

$

$

$

(a)

2

102,496

(a)

$

75,605

$

219

$

75,824

$

90,055

$

2

38%

$

90,057

34%

34%

48%

48%

(a)

(438)

261

(23)

79,789 85%

$

$

(a)

184

116,686

(a)

$

81,248

$

(438)

$

80,810

$

51,396

$

184

35%

$

51,580

29%

29%

19%

19%

(a)

(12)

(23)

(a)

44

$

(a)

79,766 85%

$

88,342 84%

$

(12)

$

88,330 84%

$

110,785 91%

$

44

$

110,829 91%

Others gross profit Others gross margin

$

15,548 26%

$

-

(a) $

15,548 26%

$

24,572 34%

$

-(a) $

24,572 34%

$

20,793 32%

$

-(a) $

20,793 32%

238

Gross profit Gross margin

$

(a)

(450)

211,762 44%

$

(a)

228

238

(a)

$

212,000 44%

$

194,162 43%

$

(450)

$

193,712 43%

$

182,974 40%

$

228

$

183,202 40%

Operating expenses

$

243,963

$

(953)

(a) $

243,010

$

225,652

$

1,894

(a) $

227,546

$

222,648

$

(12,452)

(a) $

210,196

1,191

Operating loss

$

(32,201)

(a)

(2,344)

$

1,191

(a)

12,680

$

(31,010)

(a)

$

(31,490)

$

(2,344)

$

(33,834)

$

(39,674)

$

12,680

$

(26,994)

Operating margin

-7%

-6%

-7%

-7%

-9%

-6%Income tax expense

$

(5,891)

$

165

$

(5,726)

$

(63,379)

$

-

$

(63,379)

$

12,764

$

-(a)$

12,764

1,191 (494)Net loss before non-controlling interest

(a) (c)

(2,344)

-$

(a)

12,680 -

(15,175)

(a)

$

697

$

(14,478)

$

(87,201)

$

(2,344)

$

(89,545)

$

(48,052)

$

12,680

$

(35,372)

1,191 (1,976)

(494)Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited fordilutednet loss per ADS

(a) (b) (c)

(2,344) (a)

(2,102) (b)

-

$

12,680 (a)

4,254 (b)

-

(47,965)

$

(1,279)

(49,244)

$

(92,925)

$

(4,446)

(97,371)

$

(88,698)

$

16,934

$

(71,764)Dilutednet loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

ADSs used in computingdilutednet loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(1.23)

38,927

(1.27)

$

(2.39)

(2.50)

38,927

38,904

38,904

Note:

(a)To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. $

(b)To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.

(c)To adjust for a change in the fair value of the investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.

(2.28)

$

(1.85)

38,855

38,855