Sohu com : 2018 Q2 Income Statement
07/30/2018 | 10:12am CEST
SOHU.COM LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER ADS AMOUNTS)
Revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising
Search and search-related advertising
Subtotal
Online games Others
Total revenuesCost of revenues:
Online advertising
Brand advertising (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-2, $-657, and $182, respectively)
Search and search-related (includes stock-based compensation expense of $263, $219, and $2, respectively)
Subtotal
Online games (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-23, $-12, and $44, respectively)
Others
Total cost of revenues
Gross profit
Operating expenses:
Product development (includes stock-based compensation expense of $2,136, $715, and $4,925, respectively)
Sales and marketing (includes stock-based compensation expense of $77, $-89, and $930, respectively)
General and administrative (includes stock-based compensation expense of $-1,260, $-2,520, and $6,597, respectively)
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Other income Interest income Interest expense Exchange difference
Loss before income tax expense
Income tax expense
Jun. 30, 2018
$
Three Months EndedMar. 31, 2018
Jun. 30, 2017
61,511
270,359
331,870
94,250
59,894
486,014
47,319
168,126 215,445
14,461 44,346 274,252
211,762
113,843
102,138
27,982 243,963
(32,201)
9,991
5,156
(3,004)
10,7741
(9,284)
Net loss
5,891 (15,175)
$
56,254 $ 86,071
220,301 186,747
276,555 272,818
105,461 122,398
72,979 65,952
454,995 461,168
50,611 124,730
144,696 96,692
195,307 221,422
17,119 11,613
48,407 45,159
260,833 278,194
194,162 182,974
111,543 100,146
90,273 94,845
23,836 27,657
225,652 222,648
(31,490) (39,674)
12,281 3,306
7,808 5,813
(3,081) (205)
(9,340) (4,528)
(23,822) (35,288)
63,379 (87,201)
12,764 (48,052)
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited ADSs used in computing basic net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited ADSs used in computing diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
32,463
(47,638)
$
(1.22)
38,927
$
(1.23)
38,927
5,617
(92,818) (88,183)
$
(2.39) $ (2.27)
38,904 38,855
$
(2.39) $ (2.28)
38,904 38,855
1The exchange gain in the second quarter of 2018 is primarily resulted from the depreciation of RMB against USD.
40,131
1
SOHU.COM LIMITED.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER ADS AMOUNTS)
ThreeMonths Ended Jun. 30, 2018
GAAP
Brand advertising gross profit
Brand advertising gross margin
Search and search-related advertising gross profit
Search and search-related advertising gross marginOnline advertising gross profit
Online advertising gross margin
Online games gross profit Online games gross margin
$
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
(2)
14,192
23%
$
$
ThreeMonths EndedMar. 31, 2018
ThreeMonths Ended Jun. 30, 2017
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
(a)
GAAP
(657)
(2)
263
102,233
38%
$
$
$
Non-GAAP Adjustments
(a)
Non-GAAP
182
14,190
(a)
$
5,643
$
(657)
$
4,986
$
(38,659)
$
182
23%
$
(38,477)
10%
9%
-45%
-45%
(a)
219
263
261
116,425
35%
$
$
$
(a)
2
102,496
(a)
$
75,605
$
219
$
75,824
$
90,055
$
2
38%
$
90,057
34%
34%
48%
48%
(a)
(438)
261
(23)
79,789 85%
$
$
(a)
184
116,686
(a)
$
81,248
$
(438)
$
80,810
$
51,396
$
184
35%
$
51,580
29%
29%
19%
19%
(a)
(12)
(23)
(a)
44
$
(a)
79,766 85%
$
88,342 84%
$
(12)
$
88,330 84%
$
110,785 91%
$
44
$
110,829 91%
Others gross profit Others gross margin
$
15,548 26%
$
-
(a) $
15,548 26%
$
24,572 34%
$
-(a) $
24,572 34%
$
20,793 32%
$
-(a) $
20,793 32%
238
Gross profit Gross margin
$
(a)
(450)
211,762 44%
$
(a)
228
238
(a)
$
212,000 44%
$
194,162 43%
$
(450)
$
193,712 43%
$
182,974 40%
$
228
$
183,202 40%
Operating expenses
$
243,963
$
(953)
(a) $
243,010
$
225,652
$
1,894
(a) $
227,546
$
222,648
$
(12,452)
(a) $
210,196
1,191
Operating loss
$
(32,201)
(a)
(2,344)
$
1,191
(a)
12,680
$
(31,010)
(a)
$
(31,490)
$
(2,344)
$
(33,834)
$
(39,674)
$
12,680
$
(26,994)
Operating margin
-7%
-6%
-7%
-7%
-9%
-6%Income tax expense
$
(5,891)
$
165
$
(5,726)
$
(63,379)
$
-
$
(63,379)
$
12,764
$
-(a)$
12,764
1,191 (494)Net loss before non-controlling interest
(a) (c)
(2,344)
-$
(a)
12,680 -
(15,175)
(a)
$
697
$
(14,478)
$
(87,201)
$
(2,344)
$
(89,545)
$
(48,052)
$
12,680
$
(35,372)
1,191 (1,976)
(494)Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited fordilutednet loss per ADS
(a) (b) (c)
-
$
-
(47,965)
$
(1,279)
(49,244)
$
(92,925)
$
(4,446)
(97,371)
$
(88,698)
$
16,934
$
(71,764)Dilutednet loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
ADSs used in computingdilutednet loss per ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
$
(1.23)
38,927
(1.27)
$
(2.39)
(2.50)
38,927
38,904
38,904
Note:
-
(a)To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
$
-
(b)To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
-
(c)To adjust for a change in the fair value of the investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
(2.28)
$
(1.85)
38,855
38,855
