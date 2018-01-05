Sojitz : Celebrates Grand Opening of “J’s Gate Dining”, a Shopping Center Floor Dedicated to Japanese Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

On January 18, 2018, Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd. (Representative Director: Dai Fukuda; 'SRM'), a fully-owned subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation ('Sojitz'), will celebrate the grand opening of 'J's Gate Dining,' located on Level 4 of the Lot 10 shopping center in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang district.

J's Gate Dining brings 18 of Japan's best specialty restaurants together on Lot 10's Level 4 to provide authentic Japanese cuisine and level of service, centered on 'superior quality ingredients, Japanese hospitality, and a lively atmosphere.' By employing bona fide Japanese design to create a space where customers can comfortably enjoy real Japanese culture, SRM aims to facilitate the spread of Japan's appeal abroad.

Per capita GDP growth in Malaysia has maintained an average of over 5% for the last 5 years, and experts predict buying power among Malaysian citizens will continue to rise. Furthermore, Bukit Bintang, the city's central shopping district and the site of Lot 10, has enjoyed great popularity with the number of foreign tourists rising year-on-year. Through J's Gate Dining, SRM will offer the opportunity to experience Japanese culture to not only to residents of Malaysia, but to travelers from around the world.

Up until now, Sojitz has been involved with the development, investment, and operation of suburban shopping centers and commercial buildings built upon train stations in Japan. This project represents the first time for Sojitz to work on both dining floor development and management overseas. Starting with this project, Sojitz hopes to promote the spread of Japanese culture overseas and inspire greater inbound demand from ASEAN countries going forward, helping to revitalize local communities across Japan.

Related Information:

Company Overview - Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd.

Established October 2016 Head Office Room 1, 3rd Floor, Wisma Kwong Siew 149, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee,

50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Representative Director Dai Fukuda Shareholders Sojitz: 100% Main Business Development and operation of dining floors

Facility Overview - J's Gate Dining

Opening Date Thursday, January 18, 2018 Location Lot 10 4F, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Address 50, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur,

Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Hours of Operation 11:00AM - 11:00PM Website http://www.js-gate.com Facebook http://www.facebook.com/JsGateDining

List of Tenants

Restaurant Name Specialization First launch of

brand overseas Tendon Kohaku Tendon 〇 Menya Ichiyutei Udon 〇 Kaisendon Kinme Seafood rice bowls Shinanoji Soba 〇 Fuji no Sakura Japanese hotpot 〇 Bonta Bonta Eel rice bowls 〇 TSUJIRI Matcha sweets Cravebit Bar Bar Mo-Mo-Paradise Sukiyaki/shabu-shabu 〇 Torisakaba Hanazen Chicken izakaya 〇 Hachi Traditional Kyoto cuisine 〇 ViTO Café, gelato 〇 Torikin Yakitori 〇 Umai Sushi Kan Sushi 〇 OSAKA Kitchen Teppanyaki, okonomiyaki 〇 Kushiage Kinme Kushiage YAYOI Set meals 〇 Kaguraya Chicken ramen 〇

※A portion of the tenants will begin operation starting on January 18th, with the rest scheduled to finish moving in by the beginning of March.