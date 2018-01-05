Log in
Sojitz : Celebrates Grand Opening of “J’s Gate Dining”, a Shopping Center Floor Dedicated to Japanese Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

01/05/2018 | 03:39am CET

On January 18, 2018, Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd. (Representative Director: Dai Fukuda; 'SRM'), a fully-owned subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation ('Sojitz'), will celebrate the grand opening of 'J's Gate Dining,' located on Level 4 of the Lot 10 shopping center in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang district.

J's Gate Dining brings 18 of Japan's best specialty restaurants together on Lot 10's Level 4 to provide authentic Japanese cuisine and level of service, centered on 'superior quality ingredients, Japanese hospitality, and a lively atmosphere.' By employing bona fide Japanese design to create a space where customers can comfortably enjoy real Japanese culture, SRM aims to facilitate the spread of Japan's appeal abroad.

Per capita GDP growth in Malaysia has maintained an average of over 5% for the last 5 years, and experts predict buying power among Malaysian citizens will continue to rise. Furthermore, Bukit Bintang, the city's central shopping district and the site of Lot 10, has enjoyed great popularity with the number of foreign tourists rising year-on-year. Through J's Gate Dining, SRM will offer the opportunity to experience Japanese culture to not only to residents of Malaysia, but to travelers from around the world.

Up until now, Sojitz has been involved with the development, investment, and operation of suburban shopping centers and commercial buildings built upon train stations in Japan. This project represents the first time for Sojitz to work on both dining floor development and management overseas. Starting with this project, Sojitz hopes to promote the spread of Japanese culture overseas and inspire greater inbound demand from ASEAN countries going forward, helping to revitalize local communities across Japan.

Related Information:

Company Overview - Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd.

Established October 2016
Head Office Room 1, 3rd Floor, Wisma Kwong Siew 149, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee,
50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Representative Director Dai Fukuda
Shareholders Sojitz: 100%
Main Business Development and operation of dining floors

Facility Overview - J's Gate Dining

Opening Date Thursday, January 18, 2018
Location Lot 10 4F, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Address 50, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Hours of Operation 11:00AM - 11:00PM
Website http://www.js-gate.com
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/JsGateDining

List of Tenants

Restaurant Name Specialization First launch of
brand overseas
Tendon Kohaku Tendon
Menya Ichiyutei Udon
Kaisendon Kinme Seafood rice bowls
Shinanoji Soba
Fuji no Sakura Japanese hotpot
Bonta Bonta Eel rice bowls
TSUJIRI Matcha sweets
Cravebit Bar Bar
Mo-Mo-Paradise Sukiyaki/shabu-shabu
Torisakaba Hanazen Chicken izakaya
Hachi Traditional Kyoto cuisine
ViTO Café, gelato
Torikin Yakitori
Umai Sushi Kan Sushi
OSAKA Kitchen Teppanyaki, okonomiyaki
Kushiage Kinme Kushiage
YAYOI Set meals
Kaguraya Chicken ramen

※A portion of the tenants will begin operation starting on January 18th, with the rest scheduled to finish moving in by the beginning of March.

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 02:39:06 UTC.

