Sojitz : Celebrates Grand Opening of “J’s Gate Dining”, a Shopping Center Floor Dedicated to Japanese Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

On January 18, 2018, Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd. (Representative Director: Dai Fukuda; 'SRM'), a fully-owned subsidiary of Sojitz Corporation ('Sojitz'), will celebrate the grand opening of 'J's Gate Dining,' located on Level 4 of the Lot 10 shopping center in Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang district.
J's Gate Dining brings 18 of Japan's best specialty restaurants together on Lot 10's Level 4 to provide authentic Japanese cuisine and level of service, centered on 'superior quality ingredients, Japanese hospitality, and a lively atmosphere.' By employing bona fide Japanese design to create a space where customers can comfortably enjoy real Japanese culture, SRM aims to facilitate the spread of Japan's appeal abroad.
Per capita GDP growth in Malaysia has maintained an average of over 5% for the last 5 years, and experts predict buying power among Malaysian citizens will continue to rise. Furthermore, Bukit Bintang, the city's central shopping district and the site of Lot 10, has enjoyed great popularity with the number of foreign tourists rising year-on-year. Through J's Gate Dining, SRM will offer the opportunity to experience Japanese culture to not only to residents of Malaysia, but to travelers from around the world.
Up until now, Sojitz has been involved with the development, investment, and operation of suburban shopping centers and commercial buildings built upon train stations in Japan. This project represents the first time for Sojitz to work on both dining floor development and management overseas. Starting with this project, Sojitz hopes to promote the spread of Japanese culture overseas and inspire greater inbound demand from ASEAN countries going forward, helping to revitalize local communities across Japan.
Related Information:
Company Overview - Sojitz Retail Management Sdn. Bhd.
|
Established
|
October 2016
|
Head Office
|
Room 1, 3rd Floor, Wisma Kwong Siew 149, Jalan Tun H.S. Lee,
50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Representative Director
|
Dai Fukuda
|
Shareholders
|
Sojitz: 100%
|
Main Business
|
Development and operation of dining floors
Facility Overview - J's Gate Dining
|
Opening Date
|
Thursday, January 18, 2018
|
Location
|
Lot 10 4F, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Address
|
50, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
Hours of Operation
|
11:00AM - 11:00PM
|
Website
|
http://www.js-gate.com
|
Facebook
|
http://www.facebook.com/JsGateDining
List of Tenants
|
Restaurant Name
|
Specialization
|
First launch of
brand overseas
|
Tendon Kohaku
|
Tendon
|
〇
|
Menya Ichiyutei
|
Udon
|
〇
|
Kaisendon Kinme
|
Seafood rice bowls
|
|
Shinanoji
|
Soba
|
〇
|
Fuji no Sakura
|
Japanese hotpot
|
〇
|
Bonta Bonta
|
Eel rice bowls
|
〇
|
TSUJIRI
|
Matcha sweets
|
|
Cravebit Bar
|
Bar
|
|
Mo-Mo-Paradise
|
Sukiyaki/shabu-shabu
|
〇
|
Torisakaba Hanazen
|
Chicken izakaya
|
〇
|
Hachi
|
Traditional Kyoto cuisine
|
〇
|
ViTO
|
Café, gelato
|
〇
|
Torikin
|
Yakitori
|
〇
|
Umai Sushi Kan
|
Sushi
|
〇
|
OSAKA Kitchen
|
Teppanyaki, okonomiyaki
|
〇
|
Kushiage Kinme
|
Kushiage
|
|
YAYOI
|
Set meals
|
〇
|
Kaguraya
|
Chicken ramen
|
〇
※A portion of the tenants will begin operation starting on January 18th, with the rest scheduled to finish moving in by the beginning of March.