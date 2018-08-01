Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:165.1 KB]

Log in
SOJITZ CORP (2768)
Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

08/01/2018 | 09:43am CEST

August 1st, 2018

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date

New position

Name

Continuous position,

( ) Previous position

10/1

MEA Office

General Manager, Jeddah Branch

Takayuki Uetake

(Jeddah Branch)

[For questions about this new release, contact:]

Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.

0368713404

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:42:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 215 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 66 083 M
Debt 2019 600 B
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 7,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 507 B
Chart SOJITZ CORP
Duration : Period :
Sojitz Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOJITZ CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 408  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Fujimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoji Sato Chairman
Seiichi Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, Head-IR & Finance
Shigeru Nishihara Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Takashi Hara Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOJITZ CORP15.38%4 526
MITSUBISHI CORP-1.70%45 504
ITOCHU CORP-7.19%30 123
MITSUI & CO LTD0.73%29 732
SUMITOMO CORP-5.19%21 038
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 854
