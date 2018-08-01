Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:165.1 KB]

August 1st, 2018
Sojitz Corporation
Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel
Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.
|
Date
|
New position
|
Name
|
Continuous position,
( ) Previous position
|
10/1
|
MEA Office
General Manager, Jeddah Branch
|
Takayuki Uetake
|
(Jeddah Branch)
[For questions about this new release, contact:]
Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Dept.
03－6871－3404
