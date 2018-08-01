Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel [PDF:165.1 KB]

August 1st, 2018

Sojitz Corporation

Sojitz Corporation Announces Changes to Personnel

Sojitz Corporation has approved the following changes to its personnel.

Date New position Name Continuous position, ( ) Previous position 10/1 MEA Office General Manager, Jeddah Branch Takayuki Uetake (Jeddah Branch)

