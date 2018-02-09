Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Solar Integrated Roofing Corp    

SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp : 2/9, MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:01am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2018 / Bitcoin payments, solar energy, cannabis business, the blockchain, water recycling, market volatility; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to [email protected].

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Epazz, Inc. (OTC PINK: EPAZ) Spokesman Matt Chipman announced the company's Zenapay app has surpassed 20,000 downloads.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht reacted to the company being uplisted to the OTCQB.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry detailed further progress towards the development of a WaterChain blockchain protocol.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) President David Savarese said February revenues are trending even higher than their record January.

Smart Cannabis Corporation (OTC PINK: SCNA) Executive VP Don Smith demonstrated their SmartApp for automating greenhouses.

Players Network (OTCQB: PNTV) CEO Mark Bradley announced their plans to enter the cannabis market in California.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVIII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4-month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
[email protected]
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Epazz, Singlepoint, Inc., OriginClear, Inc., Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, Smart Cannabis Corporation, and Players Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING C
11:01a SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP : 2/9, MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon
01/31 Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Announces January Revenues Exceed $1 Mil..
01/17 Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO Announces LOI with Com-Guard.com, In..
01/09 Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Announces David Savarese as Company Pres..
01/05 SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP : MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 1/5
2017 SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORPORATION : Proceeding with the Blue Star Energy and ..
2017 Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Proceeding with the Blue Star Energy and..
2017 SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING : Signs Vendor Deal with Lowe's Home Improvement Stores
2017 SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING : CEO Announces 10 Million Shares Being Retired
2017 SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING : Details Recent Progress on MoneyTV with Donald Bailla..
More news
Chart SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING C
Duration : Period :
Solar Integrated Roofing C Technical Analysis Chart | US83417R1032 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
David Massey President & Chief Executive Officer
James C. DiPrima Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard Melland Secretary & Director
Robert Rinaldi Vice President-Sales
John Randolph Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAR INTEGRATED ROOFING CORP-79.32%0
CNOOC LTD2.50%66 555
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.35%66 507
EOG RESOURCES-1.97%61 164
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.15%53 468
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP3.07%38 924
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.