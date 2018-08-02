Log in
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC (SEDG)
Solaredge Technologies Inc : SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F269CA06069A2.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 880 M
EBIT 2018 187 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Finance 2018 344 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,21
P/E ratio 2019 17,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 2 397 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Sella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Udy Gal-On Vice President-Operations
Ronen Faier CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Yoav Galin Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Yoscovich Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC49.80%2 397
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-20.94%5 484
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-50.71%1 611
SUNRUN INC142.71%1 541
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-10.68%1 023
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.-18.45%789
