4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA (SLR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente : INCREASES EBITDA 130% AND EARNS OVER 15mn IN 2017

02/14/2018 | 11:26am CET

SOLARIA's full-year earnings show NET SALES of €31.124mn (up 96%), EBITDA of €28.559mn (up 130%) and NET PROFIT of €15.011mn (up 87%).

The figures practically double those of the preceding year, revealing outstanding performance and surging growth. The excellent results were underpinned by a new operating model that focusses on photovoltaic-based generation, with growth driven by the development of new power plants, the acquisition of operative plants and the ongoing optimisation of overheads and project finance costs.

Solaria ended 2017 with €20.941mn in working capital.

Over the course of the year, SOLARIA managed to issue and place over €100mn in three project-bond offerings through top-ranked institutional investors such as Rivage Investment and Blackrock. The offerings have allowed Solaria to optimise significantly its financial debt, which has enhanced its investment capacity.

In addition to Solaria's completion of construction of two parks in Uruguay, the company also acquired three new photovoltaic parks: Magacela Solar and Técnicas Ambientales in northern Spain and Serre Uta in Italy.

Also worth noting is Solaria's successful participation in Spain's most recent renewables auction in July 2017, in which the company was allocated 250MW, to be constructed and connected by the end of 2019.

Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 10:25:04 UTC.

Chart SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AM
Duration : Period :
Solaria Energia y Medio Am Technical Analysis Chart | SLR | ES0165386014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80 €
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Ángel Velasco Garcia Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez Chairman
Alvaro Espinosa Sedano Director-Finance
Francisco Javier Muñoz Villaseñor Director-Engineering
Manuel Azpilicueta Ferrer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA44.17%319
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%3 450
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD7.28%3 075
NORTH ELECTRO-OPTIC CO LTD-17.85%1 208
STOBART GROUP LTD-12.97%1 199
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-27.34%582
