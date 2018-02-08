Solartech International : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Log in
Solartech International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/08/2018 | 10:55am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 星凱控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1166)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Solartech International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 27 February, 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the release of the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 31 December 2017 and considering the recommendation on the payment of interim dividend, if any.

On behalf of the Board Solartech International Holdings Limited

Chau Lai Him

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 8 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chau Lai Him, Mr. Zhou Jin Hua, Mr. Liu Dong Yang and Mr. Chau Chi Ho and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chung Kam Kwong, Mr. Lo Wai Ming and Mr. Lo Chao Ming.

* for identification purposes only

Solartech International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 09:54:06 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Lai Him Chau Chairman & Managing Director
Jin Hua Zhou Deputy Chairman
Kam Kwong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chao Ming Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Yang Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED2.99%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.11%70 973
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.76%52 270
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.63%44 260
NIDEC CORPORATION0.56%44 031
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.65%36 509
