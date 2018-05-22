Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the May 29, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Solid Biosciences Inc. (“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) securities between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On January 30, 2018, an article was published by various medical experts highlighting the risks of studies using high doses of gene therapies using adeno-associated virus (AAV)—the delivery system used by Solid Biosciences’ lead drug candidate SGT-001. One of the article’s co-authors was Dr. James Wilson, a former member of the Solid Biosciences’ advisory board. On this news the Company’s share price fell $1.20 per share, or more than 5%, to close on January 30, 2018 at $22.50 per share.

Then on March 14, 2018, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a clinical hold on the SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial, IGNITE DMD, because of adverse events associated with the therapy. On this news, Solid Biosciences’ share price fell $16.99 per share, or more than 60%, to close at $9.32 per share on March 15, 2018, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Solid Biosciences’ lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you purchased shares Solid Biosciences during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 29, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

