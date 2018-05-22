Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the May
29, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Solid Biosciences
Inc. (“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB)
securities between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On January 30, 2018, an article was published by various medical experts
highlighting the risks of studies using high doses of gene therapies
using adeno-associated virus (AAV)—the delivery system used by Solid
Biosciences’ lead drug candidate SGT-001. One of the article’s
co-authors was Dr. James Wilson, a former member of the Solid
Biosciences’ advisory board. On this news the Company’s share price fell
$1.20 per share, or more than 5%, to close on January 30, 2018 at $22.50
per share.
Then on March 14, 2018, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a clinical hold on the SGT-001
Phase I/II clinical trial, IGNITE DMD, because of adverse events
associated with the therapy. On this news, Solid Biosciences’ share
price fell $16.99 per share, or more than 60%, to close at $9.32 per
share on March 15, 2018, thereby further injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Solid Biosciences’ lead drug
candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in
patients; (2) that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the
toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid
Biosciences’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false
and/or misleading.
