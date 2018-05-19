Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solid Biosciences Inc    SLDB

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc. to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of a class who purchased Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (“Solid” or the “Company”) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Solid’s false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about January 25, 2018 and/or on the open market between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 29, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Solid in connection with the Company’s IPO and/or during the Class Period. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the IPO and during the Class Period that Solid’s lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients and the Company had misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001.

According to the complaint, following a January 30, 2017 report revealing safety concerns linked to high doses of gene therapies using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) and a March 14, 2018 press release announcing a clinical hold on the Company’s study of SGT-001 after a patient experienced an unexpected adverse reaction, the value of Solid shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Solid’s January 25, 2018 initial public offering and/or during the class period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
02:01pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline..
BU
12:45aSOLID BIOSCIENCES : Announces New Preclinical Data at the American Society of Ge..
AQ
05/16SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : SLDB The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors o..
AC
05/16SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
05/16SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : STOCK NOTICE: Pawar Reminds Solid Biosciences Inc. Inves..
AC
05/15Solid Biosciences Announces Upcoming Preclinical Data Presentations
GL
05/15SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Solid Bios..
AC
05/14SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
05/14BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Remind Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has B..
BU
05/14SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17ROUNDS REPORT : Solid Rallied While FDA Due Diligence To Help Branded Therapeuti.. 
05/13ROUNDS REPORT : Solid Biosciences Garnered Big Profits While Stellar FDA Due Dil.. 
05/11ROUNDS REPORT : Solid Biosciences Rallied While Inspire Medical System Witnessed.. 
05/10Midday Gainers / Losers (05/10/2018) 
05/10CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Elucidating Edasalonexent's Stellar Prospects In DMD 
Chart SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Solid Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SLDB | US83422E1055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ilan Ganot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilad D. Hayeem President & Director
Andrey J. Zarur Chairman
Alvaro Amorrortu Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Ziolkowski CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC0.00%806
GILEAD SCIENCES-5.71%88 140
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.08%39 840
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.08%32 633
GENMAB23.23%12 171
BEIGENE LTD (ADR)99.09%10 130
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.