Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Solid Biosciences Inc    SLDB

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. Investors (SLDB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:01am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLDB) investors concerning whether Solid and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

If you purchased Solid stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
04:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Bioscie..
BU
12:39aSLDB Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Soli..
BU
03/15Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
03/15Investigation of Solid Biosciences, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer
BU
03/15SOLID BIOSCIENCES : Here’s What’s Important About The Latest Solid B..
AQ
03/15SOLID BIOSCIENCES : FDA places hold on Solid's Phase I/II DMD trial
AQ
03/15SOLID BIOSCIENCES : Announces Clinical Hold On SGT-001 Phase I/II Clinical Trial..
AQ
03/14Solid Biosciences Announces Clinical Hold On SGT-001 Phase I/II Clinical Tria..
GL
02/08ABEONA THERAPEUTICS : gains on early data for AAV9 MPS IIIB gene therapy
AQ
01/31SOLID BIOSCIENCES LLC : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Ex..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
03/15FDA places Solid Biosciences' DMD study of lead candidate SGT-001 on clinical.. 
03/15U.S. BIOTECH/PHARMA SECTOR DAILY OBS : March 14, 2018 
02/22Biotechs Take The Podium With The Year's 3 Best IPOs 
02/21Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Chart SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Solid Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SLDB | US83422E1055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ilan Ganot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilad D. Hayeem President & Director
Andrey J. Zarur Chairman
Alvaro Amorrortu Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Ziolkowski CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC0.00%903
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.36%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-10.16%36 288
GENMAB22.74%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC23.64%11 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.