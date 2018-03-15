Investigation of Solid Biosciences, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Solid Biosciences, Inc. (“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) complied with the federal securities laws. On March 14, 2018, the Company announced that its SGT-001 clinical trial had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration due to an adverse reaction to the treatment by one of the trial patients. The price of Solid Biosciences stock fell significantly following the announcement.

