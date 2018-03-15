Log in
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)
Investigation of Solid Biosciences, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer

03/15/2018 | 06:07pm CET

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Solid Biosciences, Inc. (“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) complied with the federal securities laws. On March 14, 2018, the Company announced that its SGT-001 clinical trial had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration due to an adverse reaction to the treatment by one of the trial patients. The price of Solid Biosciences stock fell significantly following the announcement.

If you purchased Solid Biosciences common stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or Alexandria P. Rankin, Esq. at [email protected], or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2018
