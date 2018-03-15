Investigation of Solid Biosciences, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Solid Biosciences, Inc.
(“Solid Biosciences” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) complied with the
federal securities laws. On March 14, 2018, the Company announced that
its SGT-001 clinical trial had been put on hold by the Food and Drug
Administration due to an adverse reaction to the treatment by one of the
trial patients. The price of Solid Biosciences stock fell significantly
following the announcement.
If you purchased Solid Biosciences common stock and suffered a loss on
that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at [email protected]
or Alexandria P. Rankin, Esq. at [email protected],
or call the firm by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832.
