Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Investors

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announced today an investigation on behalf of Solid
Biosciences Inc. (“Solid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLDB) investors
concerning officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.
On March 14, 2018, post-market, Solid announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Solid’s study of
SGT-001, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after a patient
experienced an unexpected adverse reaction. On this news, Solid’s share
price fell from $26.31 to close at $9.32 on March 15, 2018 (a decline of
$16.99).
