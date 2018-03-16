Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today an investigation on behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“Solid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLDB) investors concerning officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2018, post-market, Solid announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Solid’s study of SGT-001, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after a patient experienced an unexpected adverse reaction. On this news, Solid’s share price fell from $26.31 to close at $9.32 on March 15, 2018 (a decline of $16.99).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Solid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005854/en/