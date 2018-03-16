Log in
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)
  Report  
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Investors

03/16/2018 | 09:52pm CET

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today an investigation on behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“Solid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SLDB) investors concerning officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2018, post-market, Solid announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Solid’s study of SGT-001, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after a patient experienced an unexpected adverse reaction. On this news, Solid’s share price fell from $26.31 to close at $9.32 on March 15, 2018 (a decline of $16.99).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Solid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Chart SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Solid Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SLDB | US83422E1055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ilan Ganot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilad D. Hayeem President & Director
Andrey J. Zarur Chairman
Alvaro Amorrortu Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Ziolkowski CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC0.00%903
GILEAD SCIENCES13.20%107 051
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.36%44 421
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.19%36 288
GENMAB23.37%12 757
BLUEBIRD BIO INC23.64%11 164
