SLDB Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. Investors

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)

SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC (SLDB)
03/16/2018 | 12:39am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. (“Solid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLDB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2018, Solid revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Solid's study of SGT-001, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after a patient experienced an unexpected adverse reaction. On this news, shares of Solid fell $16.99, or nearly 65%, to close at $9.32 on March 15, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Solid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
