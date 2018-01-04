SoLocal : Half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement entered into with Natixis

Boulogne-Billancourt, 4 January 2018

Half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement

entered into with Natixis

Under the liquidity contract entered into between SoLocal Group and Natixis, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at 29 December 2017:

- 402,274 shares of SoLocal Group

-€261,532.28

At the last half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement as at 30 June 2017, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

- 369,689 shares of SoLocal Group

-€310,298.10

About SoLocal Group

