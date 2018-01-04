Log in
SOLOCAL GROUP (LOCAL)
SoLocal : Half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement entered into with Natixis

01/04/2018 | 05:30pm CET

Boulogne-Billancourt, 4 January 2018

Half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement

entered into with Natixis

Under the liquidity contract entered into between SoLocal Group and Natixis, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at 29 December 2017:

  • - 402,274 shares of SoLocal Group

  • -261,532.28

At the last half-year SoLocal Group liquidity contract statement as at 30 June 2017, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

  • - 369,689 shares of SoLocal Group

  • -310,298.10

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Marketing Digital. With Local Search, the Group offers Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy et Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained atwww.solocalgroup.com.

1

Solocal Group SA published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:29:10 UTC.

