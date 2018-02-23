Log in
Solvay : JEC World 2018 - Solvay to showcase world's largest portfolio of composite and specialty...

02/23/2018 | 01:12pm CET

BRUSSELS, Belgium Feb. 23rd, 2018 - During JEC World 2018 to be held in Paris (March 6-8), Solvay will showcase its composite and specialty polymers material technologies through leading-edge applications (Stand L42, Hall 5).

Solvay prides itself on its advanced chemistry and application engineering knowhow which, coupled with its unique ability to collaborate with strategic customers, enable the development of game changing products and processing technologies such as resin infusion for aerospace primary structures, DDF (Double Diaphragm Forming) rapid part manufacture, automation-ready rapid-cure prepregs and RMC material (Recyclate Molding Compound).

At JEC, Solvay will showcase a range of innovative applications that have been developed following a close collaboration with our customers:

  • Aerospace primary structures including an out-of-autoclave infused wing skin as well as a section of a Boeing 777 floor beam,

  • Aircraft interior applications such as a thermoplastic composite luggage bin rail, a thermoset and foam core cabin side panel, protective and decorative high performance films, as well as high strength and flame resistant seating and overhead components,

  • High-volume automotive components comprising a modular platform floor demonstrator and interior trim parts made from recycled materials,

  • Class-A body panels such as the front bumper from the Dallara Stradale car,

  • Industrial applications such as a bridgeplate used by Amtrak to span the gap and unevenness between train cars and the platforms, enabling disabled users to get on board easily.

With in-house carbon fiber and weaving capabilities, thermoset and thermoplastic resins, polymer formulation, composite manufacture, core and process materials supply, Solvay is able to fully support customer needs in expanding markets including aerospace, automotive, wind and other industrial applications.

Thermoplastics are a key element of our growth strategy. Combining the technical expertise of its Specialty Polymers and Composite Materials businesses, Solvay is uniquely positioned to meet the most demanding industry challenges.

Solvay SA published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:11:07 UTC.

