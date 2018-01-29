Log in
SOLVAY (SOLB)
Report
Solvay : Technology Solutions implements price adjustment for some of its polymer additive...

01/29/2018
Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers in diverse global end markets. Its products and solutions are used in planes, cars, smart and medical devices, batteries, in mineral and oil extraction, among many other applications promoting sustainability. Its lightweighting materials enhance cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 27,000 employees in 58 countries. Net sales were € 10.9 billion in 2016, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Solvay SA published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 19:49:08 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 10 417 M
EBIT 2017 1 427 M
Net income 2017 869 M
Debt 2017 4 094 M
Yield 2017 2,91%
P/E ratio 2017 14,27
P/E ratio 2018 15,14
EV / Sales 2017 1,61x
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
Capitalization 12 647 M
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Denis Michel Marie Solvay Non-Independent Director
Jean-Marie Ernest Solvay Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY3.06%15 711
AIR LIQUIDE3.62%57 910
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD5.04%49 781
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES9.45%47 923
PRAXAIR5.61%47 438
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%22 263
