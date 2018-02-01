Solvay : appoints Daniela Manique as Head of Coatis

Log in
02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Brussels, February 1, 2018 ---Solvay has appointed Daniela Manique as President of the Group's Coatis Global Business Unit (GBU), promoting her from her previous position as Coatis' Vice-President of Solvents.

Daniel​a​ will in her new role further grow the GBU strengthening relationships with its customers worldwide as well as ​its sustainable development strategy.

Coatis is a leading manufacturer of phenol and derivatives, sustainable solvents based on ​renewable sources and oxygenated solvents, as well as intermediates polyamides serving sectors as the civil construction, automotive, adhesive, paint and industrial coating industries.

Daniela Manique, based in Sao Paulo,​ has 14 years of leadership experience within Solvay, including as manager of strategic raw materials in Latin America and in Europe and as Director of Purchasing in Brazil.

She h​olds a degree in chemical engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), a graduate degree in business administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and an MBA from the Faculdade de Economia e Administração da Universidade de São Paulo (USP).

Solvay SA published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:07 UTC.

