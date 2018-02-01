Solvay : appoints Daniela Manique as Head of Coatis

Brussels, February 1, 2018 ---Solvay has appointed Daniela Manique as President of the Group's Coatis Global Business Unit (GBU), promoting her from her previous position as Coatis' Vice-President of Solvents.

Daniel​a​ will in her new role further grow the GBU strengthening relationships with its customers worldwide as well as ​its sustainable development strategy.

Coatis is a leading manufacturer of phenol and derivatives, sustainable solvents based on ​renewable sources and oxygenated solvents, as well as intermediates polyamides serving sectors as the civil construction, automotive, adhesive, paint and industrial coating industries.

Daniela Manique, based in Sao Paulo,​ has 14 years of leadership experience within Solvay, including as manager of strategic raw materials in Latin America and in Europe and as Director of Purchasing in Brazil.

She h​olds a degree in chemical engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), a graduate degree in business administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and an MBA from the Faculdade de Economia e Administração da Universidade de São Paulo (USP).

Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup

