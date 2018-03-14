Log in
SONOCO PRODUCTS CO (SON)
Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards

03/14/2018 | 08:43pm CET

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has been awarded several Gold- and Silver-level Achievement Awards at the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Annual Meeting. Sonoco’s PrimaPak® package for Perfetti Van Melle Mentos® SHARE-A-BOWL™ was awarded a Gold Award for Packaging Excellence, a Silver Award for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging and a Silver Award for Technical Innovation. Sonoco’s PromoPeel™ integrated label technology for flexible packaging was awarded a Silver Award for Printing and Shelf Impact.

“We’re so proud of these achievements – it’s an honor to be recognized by our peers,” said Ross Bushnell, division vice president and general manager, Sonoco Global Flexibles. “As a company, we value brand and consumer insights as the engine for innovation. Each of these new technologies represents unmet needs in the marketplace, delivering added value to both customers and consumers, and that’s a powerful combination.”

The PrimaPak package is a flexible, stackable and reclosable package produced from a single roll of film, including a peel/reseal opening. Designed as an alternative to stand-up pouches and rigid packaging such as trays or tubs, the PrimaPak package stands out on the shelf as a unique hybrid of flexible and rigid packaging. Due to its lightweight rectangular shape, the PrimaPak package improves package cube by up to 30 percent, maximizes manufacturing efficiencies, and reduces warehousing space and transportation demands.

“We see the markets moving toward lightweight packaging that cubes better than traditional bags or stand up pouches,” said James Sanfilippo, president, Sonoco Elk Grove, Inc. “We are excited by the growth potential of technologies like PrimaPak packaging. Retailers, CPGs and consumers are starting to demand packaging that fits traditional and e-commerce distribution, and PrimaPak is well suited for both purposes.”

Replacing a separately applied pressure sensitive label (PSL), PromoPeel technology is integrated into the film structure, ensuring a consistent placement that won't obscure key brand messaging or other purchasing cues. PromoPeel technology improves labor efficiencies and reduces scrap by running on existing lines while avoiding secondary processes associated with traditional PSL application. With no adhesive residue and a lay-flat performance, PromoPeel label technology is also appreciated by retail cashiers and downstream stakeholders who are part of the coupon clearinghouse process.

The awards were presented during the 2018 FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 13, in conjunction with the 2018 FPA Annual Meeting. This year, only 20 packaging solutions were recognized from a total of 164 award entries. All winning packages and competition entries will be on display during the 2018 FPA Annual Meeting and online at www.flexpack.org.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5 billion, the Company has 21,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 33 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life., and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018 list. For more information visit www.sonoco.com.

Contact:
Hilary Culbertson
+843-383-7859
[email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
