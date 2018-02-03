Sony : CEO Cedes Post To Finance Official -- WSJ

By Takashi Mochizuki

TOKYO -- Sony Corp. is getting a new boss after a turnaround that took it from a string of losses to the biggest expected profit in its history.

Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai picked a day on which Sony again upgraded its profit forecast to announce that he was stepping down after six years and handing the reins to Kenichiro Yoshida, who had helped him trim costs as chief financial officer.

"I have been running during the past six years with full force, and as Sony is going into the next stage, I thought it would be best for me and the company that I pass the baton now," Mr. Hirai, 57 years old, said at a news conference.

Mr. Yoshida, 58, inherits a company that is making money in all its major areas, from traditional electronics such as televisions to videogame machines, smartphone game software and movies.

That is a shift from the beginning of Mr. Hirai's term when the television business, among others, was churning out losses year after year. Even the movie business, which struggled in recent years, is riding a wave thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which was No. 1 at the U.S. box office for several weeks. The stock has risen 63% over the last year.

Yet Sony under Mr. Yoshida will face challenges in keeping up the momentum. Its PlayStation 4 is showing signs of peaking after a highly successful run, with unit sales in the final quarter of 2017 falling to 9 million units from 9.7 million the previous year despite big discounts in the U.S.

Some of Sony's less-glamorous businesses, such as image sensors used in Apple Inc.'s iPhones, are also likely to be buffeted by technology changes. Both Sony and rivals are angling for more business from car makers in autonomous driving and other new technologies.

Mr. Yoshida, whose cautious approach and experience as a numbers man contrasts with the jet-setting Mr. Hirai, grew up as the son of public servants in Kumamoto on the southern island of Kyushu, where Sony has a factory making image sensors for smartphones.

He said Sony could do a lot more to maximize its value.

"If you look at most valuable companies around the world, they are all technology companies," he said. "And Sony is a technology company."

As Sony's results started turning up midway through Mr. Hirai's term, he began a still-unconsummated quest for the next big product that would lift the company in the same way as historic hits such as the Walkman, Trinitron television and, since 1994, the PlayStation.

One result was the revival of Sony's robot dog, called Aibo, which went on sale in Japan in January.

Mr. Yoshida, who is set to assume the job April 1, said he was committed to keeping consumer electronics as a core of the group and agreed with Mr. Hirai that Sony should create "wow moments" for consumers with hardware, entertainment and services.

Mr. Yoshida said he personally enjoyed electronics and the Aibo has become his passion recently. "I also play videogames too," he said. "Although I am not that expert when compared to Mr. Hirai."

Sony said Friday it expected operating profit of Yen720 billion ($6.6 billion) for the fiscal year, compared with an earlier forecast of Yen630 billion, with the revenue forecast unchanged at Yen8.5 trillion. Net profit is projected at Yen480 billion. Both profit numbers would be records for the company.

Mr. Hirai, who grew up partly in the U.S., started at a Sony music unit in 1984 and rose to head of the videogame unit before taking over in 2012 from Howard Stringer, who had struggled as the first non-Japanese head of Sony. "If we don't turn this around, we could be sitting in some serious trouble," Mr. Hirai told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Mr. Yoshida, as CFO since 2014, was by his side for most of the comeback effort.

Mr. Hirai is staying on as chairman, a common arrangement at Japanese companies when a CEO steps down, and said he would give advice to his successor if asked. "But it is important to make it clear that Mr. Yoshida will be the leader of Sony from April 1," Mr. Hirai said.

