Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP (6758)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sony : CEO Cedes Post To Finance Official -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 08:48am CET
By Takashi Mochizuki

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 2, 2018).

TOKYO -- Sony Corp. is getting a new boss after a turnaround that took it from a string of losses to the biggest expected profit in its history.

Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai picked a day on which Sony again upgraded its profit forecast to announce that he was stepping down after six years and handing the reins to Kenichiro Yoshida, who had helped him trim costs as chief financial officer.

"I have been running during the past six years with full force, and as Sony is going into the next stage, I thought it would be best for me and the company that I pass the baton now," Mr. Hirai, 57 years old, said at a news conference.

Mr. Yoshida, 58, inherits a company that is making money in all its major areas, from traditional electronics such as televisions to videogame machines, smartphone game software and movies.

That is a shift from the beginning of Mr. Hirai's term when the television business, among others, was churning out losses year after year. Even the movie business, which struggled in recent years, is riding a wave thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which was No. 1 at the U.S. box office for several weeks. The stock has risen 63% over the last year.

Yet Sony under Mr. Yoshida will face challenges in keeping up the momentum. Its PlayStation 4 is showing signs of peaking after a highly successful run, with unit sales in the final quarter of 2017 falling to 9 million units from 9.7 million the previous year despite big discounts in the U.S.

Some of Sony's less-glamorous businesses, such as image sensors used in Apple Inc.'s iPhones, are also likely to be buffeted by technology changes. Both Sony and rivals are angling for more business from car makers in autonomous driving and other new technologies.

Mr. Yoshida, whose cautious approach and experience as a numbers man contrasts with the jet-setting Mr. Hirai, grew up as the son of public servants in Kumamoto on the southern island of Kyushu, where Sony has a factory making image sensors for smartphones.

He said Sony could do a lot more to maximize its value.

"If you look at most valuable companies around the world, they are all technology companies," he said. "And Sony is a technology company."

As Sony's results started turning up midway through Mr. Hirai's term, he began a still-unconsummated quest for the next big product that would lift the company in the same way as historic hits such as the Walkman, Trinitron television and, since 1994, the PlayStation.

One result was the revival of Sony's robot dog, called Aibo, which went on sale in Japan in January.

Mr. Yoshida, who is set to assume the job April 1, said he was committed to keeping consumer electronics as a core of the group and agreed with Mr. Hirai that Sony should create "wow moments" for consumers with hardware, entertainment and services.

Mr. Yoshida said he personally enjoyed electronics and the Aibo has become his passion recently. "I also play videogames too," he said. "Although I am not that expert when compared to Mr. Hirai."

Sony said Friday it expected operating profit of Yen720 billion ($6.6 billion) for the fiscal year, compared with an earlier forecast of Yen630 billion, with the revenue forecast unchanged at Yen8.5 trillion. Net profit is projected at Yen480 billion. Both profit numbers would be records for the company.

Mr. Hirai, who grew up partly in the U.S., started at a Sony music unit in 1984 and rose to head of the videogame unit before taking over in 2012 from Howard Stringer, who had struggled as the first non-Japanese head of Sony. "If we don't turn this around, we could be sitting in some serious trouble," Mr. Hirai told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Mr. Yoshida, as CFO since 2014, was by his side for most of the comeback effort.

Mr. Hirai is staying on as chairman, a common arrangement at Japanese companies when a CEO steps down, and said he would give advice to his successor if asked. "But it is important to make it clear that Mr. Yoshida will be the leader of Sony from April 1," Mr. Hirai said.

Write to Takashi Mochizuki at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
08:48a SONY : CEO Cedes Post To Finance Official -- WSJ
02/02 SONY : Kaz Hirai to end six-year Sony reign on high note
02/02 SONY : CEO Cedes Post To Finance Official -- WSJ
02/02 SONY : upgrades full-year profit forecasts on music, finance strength
02/02 SONY : reports best-ever third quarter profit, forecasts new annual record
02/02 SONY : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
02/02 SONY : taps CFO Yoshida as new president, replacing Hirai
02/02 SONY : Announces New Management Structure
02/02 SONY : Executive Appointments
02/02 SONY : names CFO Yoshida as new CEO, Hirai to become chairman
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02 MICROSOFT : The Gaming Business Takes Off
02/02 Sony Corporation's (SNE) CEO Kazuo Hirai on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call T..
02/02 CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm
02/02 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (02/02/2018)
02/02 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sprightly Jobs Growth Anticipated
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 8 552 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 408 B
Finance 2018 795 B
Yield 2018 0,58%
P/E ratio 2018 17,16
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 6 942 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 6758 | JP3435000009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6 154  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Hirai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenichiro Yoshida CFO, Director & Representative EVP
Fumiaki Sakai Chief Information Officer
Osamu Nagayama Independent Outside Director
Takaaki Nimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP4.48%63 041
PANASONIC CORPORATION-2.03%36 555
SHARP CORPORATION0.64%17 716
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%15 855
LG CORP--.--%14 483
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 425
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.