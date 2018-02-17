Sony : The 'Black Panther' Deal That Wasn't -- WSJ

Marvel once tried to unload the movie rights to a whole roster of its characters. Rejection led the company to make the movies itself -- and to create the most successful studio in Hollywood.

By Ben Fritz

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 17, 2018).

With "Black Panther," Marvel Studios is poised to celebrate not just another box office hit but its 10th anniversary as the most successful and influential movie studio around. Where to find the origin story of its string of blockbusters? In a decision made 20 years ago by another studio -- in what was quite possibly the biggest mistake in Hollywood history.

In 1998, a young Sony Pictures executive named Yair Landau was tasked with securing the theatrical screen rights to Spider-Man. His company had DVD rights to the web slinger but needed the rest in order to make a movie.

Marvel Entertainment, then only a famed name in the comic-book world, had just begun trying to make film deals. The company was fresh out of bankruptcy and desperate for cash, so its new chief, Ike Perlmutter, responded with a more audacious offer. Sony, he countered, could have the movie rights to nearly every Marvel character -- Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Black Panther and more -- for $25 million.

Mr. Landau took the offer back to his bosses at Sony, whose response was quick and decisive, he recalled in an interview: "Nobody gives a shit about any of the other Marvel characters. Go back and do a deal for only Spider-Man."

Nothing is easier in Hollywood than predicting hits in hindsight. Sony, which declined to comment on the deal, wasn't the only studio that missed an opportunity to buy Marvel, or the rights to its characters, for a fraction of the $4 billion that Disney paid in 2010. And there's no way to know if Sony would have been as successful with those characters as Marvel has been.

Still, the mind reels at the lost opportunity. Marvel's 17 releases over the past decade have grossed a total of $13.5 billion. And the studio has remade the movie business. Whether you love or hate the seemingly endless parade of big-budget films that seem to exist only to set up sequels and spin-offs, Marvel is the company that developed that model. The story of its rise is a remarkable tale in itself, as I learned in talking to people who worked at and with Marvel over the past two decades.

After Sony dismissed Marvel's library of superheroes, Mr. Perlmutter ended up agreeing to sell just Spider-Man for $10 million, plus 5% of any movies' gross revenue and half the revenue from consumer products.

Mr. Perlmutter's business partner, Avi Arad, later labeled the deal "pitiful" after Sony's first two Spidey films appeared in 2002 and 2004, grossing a total of $1.6 billion and generating enormous toy sales. More painfully, the press referred to "Sony's Spider-Man," as if the Japanese electronic giant had created the web slinger. Mr. Perlmutter was envious and enraged.

The obvious solution was for Marvel to produce movies itself. But the famously frugal Mr. Perlmutter, who made employees write on the backs of Post-it Notes to save money, didn't have the stomach for the risky movie business. He and his board rejected a 2003 plan that Mr. Arad and a pal cooked up called Marvel World, in which the company would form a joint venture with outside investors to finance movies.

But by 2005, David Maisel made Mr. Perlmutter an irresistible offer. A Harvard MBA who became Marvel Studios president under Mr. Arad, Mr. Maisel took advantage of the financial bubble of the mid-2000s to convince Merrill Lynch to loan up to $525 million to make movies. Marvel would take 5% off the top for a "producer's fee" and offered up only the film rights themselves as collateral.

Mr. Perlmutter didn't expect to make much money off the movies, but he thought they would be great advertisements for toys. To choose what movie to make first, the company put together a list of characters to which it hadn't licensed away the rights -- a seemingly B-list crew that included Captain America, Thor and the Hulk -- and assembled a focus group of kids. The question wasn't who would the kids want to watch on the big screen, but which action figure would they want to play with? The answer was Iron Man.

After considering actors such as Colin Farrell and Patrick Dempsey, Marvel chose Robert Downey Jr. to star and Jon Favreau to direct. Neither of them, at the time, was very prominent in the movie business. They could be paid little and wouldn't rebuff Mr. Perlmutter's relentless penny-pinching, like downgrading a convoy attack scripted for 10 Humvees to a minor assault by three.

Mr. Arad quit in 2006 and creative power shifted to Kevin Feige, a former assistant who once carried bags for Mr. Arad and became president of production. It was Mr. Feige who came up with the scene at the end of "Iron Man," released in 2008, in which Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury tells Iron Man that there's a wide world of superheroes out there.

Nobody was yet using the term "Marvel cinematic universe," which the company coined in 2010, but it was the first step in the company's plan to get all the benefits of a traditional Hollywood franchise, like "Star Wars," without having to wait years to reunite the same cast and crew. "I know by interspersing our characters, I was making every movie a quasi-sequel," Mr. Maisel reflected in a recent interview.

Marvel Studios broke all the rules of old Hollywood on its way to leading the industry. Here was a company with no experience, led by a CEO who thought spending money on A-list talent was a waste, creating one hit after another: "Iron Man," followed by "Thor," "Avengers," "Ant-Man" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." Fans bought tickets as if they were just tuning in to the newest episode of their favorite TV show.

Led by Mr. Feige (Mr. Maisel exited following the Disney sale), Marvel Studios became so dominant that it quickly overshadowed Spider-Man. Sony relaunched its marquee franchise in 2012 with "The Amazing Spider-Man," but that film and its 2014 sequel were duds. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" generated profits of just $20 million, according to documents released following the Sony Pictures hack. The original "Spider-Man" movie, by contrast, earned $442 million and is still Sony's most profitable film ever.

Marvel, sensing an opportunity to undo a deal it had long hated, pounced. Mr. Feige met with then-Sony motion picture chief Amy Pascal for lunch in the summer of 2014 and pitched her on letting Marvel produce the next Spider-Man movie. Ms. Pascal was so offended that she threw her sandwich at him and told him, only half-jokingly, to "get the f -- out."

But what felt like an insult became inevitable. The two companies struck a deal that let Sony keep the box office profits while Marvel got all the toy revenue. Boosted by a co-starring role for Iron Man, last summer's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was Sony's highest grossing film since 2004 and yet another notch in Marvel's win streak

With Disney's recent deal to acquire Fox, which makes the X-Men pictures, almost every Marvel superhero will live under one roof, virtually completing the Marvel cinematic universe. Most of the credit belongs to the people whose names are listed at the end of every film. But a little goes to the former heads of Sony, who thought that nobody would ever want to see a film about a B-list character like the Black Panther.

--Adapted from "The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies," to be released March 6 by

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

.

