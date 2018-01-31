Log in
SOPHARMA TRADING AD
Sopharma Trading : Jsc. closes 2017 with 10% growth in the accumulated revenue and 9% in profit before

01/31/2018 | 09:15am CET
2018-01-31

The last 2017 was the eleventh consecutive year in which Sopharma Trading Jsc. realized growth in its main financial indicators. The revenue from sales of goods reached 672 120ths. BGN or with 10% growth than 612 734ths. BGN written in company audited 2016 financial report. The profit before taxes for the twelve months increased by 9% to 16 172 ths. BGN vs. 14 826 ths. BGN registered in Sopharma Trading's 2016 certified books.

The revenue of Sopharma Trading Jsc. achieved only in December reached a new peak of 66 035ths. BGN or with 19% more compared to 55 478ths. BGN in 2016. The profit before taxes increased by 88% to 1 521ths. BGN.

Sopharma Trading AD published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:14:04 UTC.

Financials ( BGN)
Sales 2017 627 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 262 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ognian Ivanov Donev Chairman
Dimitar Bogomilov Chief Financial Officer
Denitsa Georgieva Director-Technology & Business Solutions
Angel Yordanov Yordanov Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHARMA TRADING AD166
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.50%25 065
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES1.95%22 314
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-3.21%15 695
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.79%13 531
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.66%10 333
