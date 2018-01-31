Sopharma Trading Jsc. closes 2017 with 10% growth in the accumulated revenue and 9% in profit before

2018-01-31

The last 2017 was the eleventh consecutive year in which Sopharma Trading Jsc. realized growth in its main financial indicators. The revenue from sales of goods reached 672 120ths. BGN or with 10% growth than 612 734ths. BGN written in company audited 2016 financial report. The profit before taxes for the twelve months increased by 9% to 16 172 ths. BGN vs. 14 826 ths. BGN registered in Sopharma Trading's 2016 certified books.

The revenue of Sopharma Trading Jsc. achieved only in December reached a new peak of 66 035ths. BGN or with 19% more compared to 55 478ths. BGN in 2016. The profit before taxes increased by 88% to 1 521ths. BGN.