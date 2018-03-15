Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sorrento Therapeutics Inc    SRNE

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC (SRNE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sorrento Therapeutics to Present at the 28th Annual Oppenheimer Conference (NY) on 03/20/18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:08am CET

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) ("Sorrento"), announced today that it will present at the Oppenheimer 28th annual conference on 03/20/18 at 2:45 PM EST (Westin NY Grand Central).

A copy of the presentation materials will be made available on the company website (www.sorrentotherapeutics.com) following the event.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”), intracellular targeting antibodies (“iTAbs”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Sephrevir®”). 

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for cancer patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule in Resiniferatoxin (“RTX”) and ZTlido™. Resiniferatoxin is completing a phase IB trial in terminal cancer patients. ZTlido is in regulatory review following NDA re-submission.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expectations for Sorrento's and its subsidiaries' technologies and product candidates.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries' technologies and prospects; risks related to seeking regulatory approvals and conducting clinical trials; and other risks that are described in Sorrento's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.


Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Alexis Nahama, DVM (VP Corporate Development)

Telephone: 1.858.203.4120

Email: [email protected]


Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

ZTlido™ and G-MAB™ are trademarks owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sorrento, respectively.

Seprehvir®, is a registered trademark of Virttu Biologics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNK Therapeutics, Inc. and part of the group of companies owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

© 2018 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC
03:08aSorrento Therapeutics to Present at the 28th Annual Oppenheimer Conference (N..
GL
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sorrento Ther..
BU
03/09 Sorrento Therapeutics CEO Dr. Ji to Present at Roth Capital Partners 30th An..
GL
03/08SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Autologous Anti-CEA CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver Metasta..
AQ
03/06SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Autologous Anti-CEA CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver Metasta..
AQ
03/05Sorrento Therapeutics Autologous Anti-CEA CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver Metast..
GL
03/01THURSDAY 3/1 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Srne, semg
AQ
03/01SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Sorrent..
AC
03/01SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Subsidiary, Scilex, Receives US FDA Approval for Non-Opi..
AQ
03/01SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Here’s Why Sorrento Is Running Today
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Stocks With Superior Relative Strength 
03/09Key events next week - healthcare 
03/073 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MARCH 6 : Amgen Prepares, Sorrento Shows Promise, G1 Surpri.. 
03/07YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Genocea Surges, Gilead's Biktarvy, GlaxoSmithKline's V.. 
03/06SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Explicating The New Data Finding 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 144 M
EBIT 2017 46,3 M
Net income 2017 -29,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2018 26,8x
Capitalization 646 M
Chart SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SRNE | US83587F2020 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 201%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry H. Ji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Liatos Chief Financial Officer
Jerome B. Zeldis Chief Medical Officer
Kim D. Janda Independent Director
Jaisim Shah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC101.32%646
GILEAD SCIENCES13.15%106 186
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 972
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%37 018
GENMAB21.96%12 830
BLUEBIRD BIO INC25.41%11 649
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.