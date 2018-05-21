Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sosei Group Corporation    4565   JP3431300007

SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION (4565)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sosei : to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:40am CEST

Sosei to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in

New York

Tokyo, Japan - 21 May 2018: Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei" or the "Company"; TSE Mothers Index: 4565), the world leader in GPCR medicine design and development, today announced that Peter Bains, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday 21 May 2018.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Ballroom II (Alvin-Carnegie) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The presentation slides will be made available to shareholders following completion of the event. To access, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/ir/.

-Ends-

Enquiries: Sosei Group

+44 (0) 7912 892 199

Chris Cargill, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications [email protected]

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (for international media)

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Mark Swallow

David Dible [email protected]

About Sosei

Sosei is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of new medicines originating from its proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. The Company is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of partnered and wholly owned product candidates in multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer, metabolic diseases and other rare/specialty indications. The Company's leading clinical programs include a proprietary Phase 2 candidate for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in Japan, together with partnered candidates aimed at the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease (with Allergan) and immuno-oncology approaches to treat cancer (with AstraZeneca). Sosei's additional partners and collaborators include Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi-Sankyo, PeptiDream, Kymab and MorphoSys. The Company is headquartered in Japan with R&D facilities in the UK.

Sosei is listed on the Mothers Index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). For more information, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.

1

Disclaimer

Sosei Group Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
08:40aSOSEI : to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York
PU
05/16SOSEI : “Optimism for A2a” - Sosei’s AZD4635 covered in BioCen..
PU
05/16SOSEI : Notice of Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/16SOSEI : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
05/16SOSEI : Notice Regarding Appointment of New External Directors
PU
05/10SOSEI : Notice of Stock Split and Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/10SOSEI : Notice of Changes in Accounting Period (End of Business Year)
PU
04/25SOSEI : Statement Regarding Vectura Group plc
PU
04/18SOSEI : Confirms New Data Demonstrating AZD4635, a Novel A2A Receptor Antagonist..
BU
04/18SOSEI : New data demonstrating AZD4635,a novel A2A receptor antagonist,induces a..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Sosei Co., Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Sosei Co., Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Sosei's Latest U.K. Fishing Trip Hooks An RNA Player 
2017Parkinson's Approach To Cancer Needs More Work 
2016Sosei Deal Marks Allergan's Return To Business As Usual 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2019 12 804 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Finance 2019 19 227 M
Yield 2019 0,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,81x
EV / Sales 2020 9,18x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sosei Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4565 | JP3431300007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15 919  JPY
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Jonathan Bains President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shinichi Tamura Chairman
Andrew J. Oakley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Malcolm Weir Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Tim Tasker Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION-31.28%1 307
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.36%332 184
PFIZER-1.41%212 424
NOVARTIS-6.55%202 969
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-8.90%193 622
MERCK AND COMPANY5.10%158 916
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.