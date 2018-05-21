Sosei to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in

New York

Tokyo, Japan - 21 May 2018: Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei" or the "Company"; TSE Mothers Index: 4565), the world leader in GPCR medicine design and development, today announced that Peter Bains, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday 21 May 2018.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Ballroom II (Alvin-Carnegie) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The presentation slides will be made available to shareholders following completion of the event. To access, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/ir/.

About Sosei

Sosei is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of new medicines originating from its proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. The Company is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of partnered and wholly owned product candidates in multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer, metabolic diseases and other rare/specialty indications. The Company's leading clinical programs include a proprietary Phase 2 candidate for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in Japan, together with partnered candidates aimed at the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease (with Allergan) and immuno-oncology approaches to treat cancer (with AstraZeneca). Sosei's additional partners and collaborators include Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi-Sankyo, PeptiDream, Kymab and MorphoSys. The Company is headquartered in Japan with R&D facilities in the UK.

Sosei is listed on the Mothers Index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). For more information, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.

