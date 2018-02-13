(English) Save-The-Date: Sotheby's Hong Kong March/ April Highlights

MARCH/APRIL 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
OVERVIEW
16-31 March
25-27 March
SELLING EXHIBITION FACE-OFF: PICASSO / CONDO
Sotheby's Gallery, One Pacific Place
An intriguing dialogue between two great portrait masters: Pablo Picasso and George Condo
SELLING EXHIBITION
SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & ELIANE FATTAL
Sotheby's Gallery, One Pacific Place
Presenting Sotheby's very own collection of exceptional diamond jewellery alongside contemporary creations by jeweller and art historian, Eliane Fattal
AUCTION
29 March -
3 April
SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2018 SPRING SALE SERIES & PREVIEW HK Convention and Exhibition Centre
Sotheby's flagship auction series featuring the finest arts from Asia and the West
29 March -
SELLING EXHIBITION PANORAMA: A NEW PERSPECTIVE HK Convention and Exhibition Centre
3 April
A unique perspective of Western Modern art and Contemporary abstract art through seminal works spanning over 150 years
SELLING EXHIBITION
29 March -
GAME CHANGERS: JOSÉ-MARÍA CANO HK Convention and Exhibition Centre
2 April
World-renowned financial personas reimagined in the striking style of the WSJ; as well as featuring large-format presentation of important currencies
SELLING EXHIBITION
SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS AND S.J. PHILLIPS
29 March -
3 April
HK Convention and Exhibition Centre
A joint showcase with one of the oldest antique jewelers in London
AUCTION
SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2018 SPRING SALE SERIES & PREVIEW 29 MARCH - 3 APRIL
Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March) Public Exhibition | 29 March - 3 April
Auction Schedule
-
30 March
Finest & Rarest Wines
-
31 March
Finest & Rarest Wines
The Philanthropist's Cellar: An Extraordinary Collection Sold to Benefit Charitable Causes
Modern & Contemporary Art Evening Sale
1 April
Fine Classical Chinese Paintings
Modern Asian Art - Day Sale Contemporary Art - Day Sale
Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art - Day Sale
2 April
Fine Chinese Paintings
Curiosity IV Important Watches
3 April
Important Chinese Art Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite
Travelling Exhibitions in Asia
|
Jakarta
|
2-4 March
|
Shanghai
|
3-4 March
|
Beijing
|
6-7 March
|
Singapore
|
10-11 March
|
Taipei
|
17-18 March
Selling Exhibitions:
29 Mar -2 Apr 29 Mar -3 AprGame Changers: José-María Cano Panorama: A New Perspective
Sotheby's Diamonds and S.J. PhillipsMore updates to be announced here
An exceptionally fine and rare ruby-ground Yangcai vase Seal Mark and Period of Qianlong. Est: HK$40 million-60 million
(Left) Pablo Picasso, L'homme à la pipe (Man with a Pipe), 1968, oil on canvas, 130 x 97 cm © 2018 Estate of Pablo Picasso Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
(Right) George Condo, Princess, 2008, oil on canvas, 101.5 x 92 cm © George Condo Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
SELLING EXHIBITION
FACE-OFF: PICASSO / CONDO 16 - 31 MARCH
Sotheby's Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty
Media Preview | 3pm, 15 March
Showcasing psychologically-charged portrait works by Pablo Picasso and George Condo side by side, this ground-breaking exhibition examines the creative processes of the two legendary artists, whose portraiture is critical in their own oeuvre, while celebrating the dialogue a century apart between their works. More details here.
(Left) José-María Cano, WS100 "Pansy Ho", 2017, encaustic on canvas, 212 x 151.5 cm | (Right) José-María Cano, WS100 "Mark Zuckerberg", 2017, encaustic on canvas, 212 x 151.5cm
SELLING EXHIBITION
GAME CHANGERS: JOSÉ-MARÍA CANO 29 MARCH - 2 APRIL
Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March)
This exhibition showcases two best-known series of Spanish artist José-María Cano: 'WS100' and 'The Soul of Money.' Creating leading figures from the financial sector in the striking style of the Wall Street Journal and portraying the texture of important currencies in large-format, extremely detailed presentations, Cano conveys his thoughts on capitalism and its impact on human civilisation. More details here.
Willem de Kooning, Untitled, 1977, oil on canvas, 137.1 x 152.4cm
SELLING EXHIBITION
PANORAMA: A NEW PERSPECTIVE 29 MARCH - 3 APRIL
Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March)
Pierre Bonnard, Marthe et son chien assise devant une table, circa 1930, © 2018 Estate of Pierre Bonnard/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New
York, NY Sotheby's, Inc. License No. 1216058. © Sotheby's, Inc. 2018
Featuring seminal works spanning over 150 years by some of the most original and influential artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, this major selling exhibition of over 20 world-class paintings and sculpture traces the aesthetic development of Modern Art throughout Europe to the United States, and towards the Contemporary abstract art which remains informed by its predecessors. Works by artistic titans in the like of Pierre Bonnard, Joan Miró, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Willem de Kooning and Lucio Fontana will be featured. More details here.
SELLING EXHIBITIONS
SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & ELIANE FATTAL 25 - 27 MARCH
Sotheby's Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty
SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & S.J. PHILLIPS
29 MARCH - 3 APRIL
Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
In a series of selling exhibitions, Sotheby's Diamonds is proud to present the Asia debut of Eliane Fattal's stunning jewellery creations: antique jewels re-imagined into contemporary masterpieces, from 25 - 27 March; as well as one-of-a-kind treasures from S.J. Phillips, one of the oldest antique jewellers in London, from 29 March - 3 April.
Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Sotheby's Gallery
5/F, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S
