(English) Save-The-Date: Sotheby's Hong Kong March/ April Highlights

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG

MARCH/APRIL 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

OVERVIEW

16-31 March

25-27 March

SELLING EXHIBITION FACE-OFF: PICASSO / CONDO

Sotheby's Gallery, One Pacific Place

An intriguing dialogue between two great portrait masters: Pablo Picasso and George Condo

SELLING EXHIBITION

SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & ELIANE FATTAL

Sotheby's Gallery, One Pacific Place

Presenting Sotheby's very own collection of exceptional diamond jewellery alongside contemporary creations by jeweller and art historian, Eliane Fattal

AUCTION

29 March -

3 April

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2018 SPRING SALE SERIES & PREVIEW HK Convention and Exhibition Centre

Sotheby's flagship auction series featuring the finest arts from Asia and the West

29 March -

SELLING EXHIBITION PANORAMA: A NEW PERSPECTIVE HK Convention and Exhibition Centre

3 April

A unique perspective of Western Modern art and Contemporary abstract art through seminal works spanning over 150 years

SELLING EXHIBITION

29 March -

GAME CHANGERS: JOSÉ-MARÍA CANO HK Convention and Exhibition Centre

2 April

World-renowned financial personas reimagined in the striking style of the WSJ; as well as featuring large-format presentation of important currencies

SELLING EXHIBITION

SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS AND S.J. PHILLIPS

29 March -

3 April

HK Convention and Exhibition Centre

A joint showcase with one of the oldest antique jewelers in London

E VE N T D E T A I L S

AUCTION

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2018 SPRING SALE SERIES & PREVIEW 29 MARCH - 3 APRIL

Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March) Public Exhibition | 29 March - 3 April

Auction Schedule

30 March Finest & Rarest Wines

31 March

Finest & Rarest Wines

The Philanthropist's Cellar: An Extraordinary Collection Sold to Benefit Charitable Causes

Modern & Contemporary Art Evening Sale

1 April

Fine Classical Chinese Paintings

Modern Asian Art - Day Sale Contemporary Art - Day Sale

Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art - Day Sale

2 April

Fine Chinese Paintings

Curiosity IV Important Watches

3 April

Important Chinese Art Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite

Travelling Exhibitions in Asia

Jakarta 2-4 March Shanghai 3-4 March Beijing 6-7 March Singapore 10-11 March Taipei 17-18 March

Selling Exhibitions:

29 Mar -2 Apr 29 Mar -3 AprGame Changers: José-María Cano Panorama: A New Perspective

Sotheby's Diamonds and S.J. PhillipsMore updates to be announced here

An exceptionally fine and rare ruby-ground Yangcai vase Seal Mark and Period of Qianlong. Est: HK$40 million-60 million

(Left) Pablo Picasso, L'homme à la pipe (Man with a Pipe), 1968, oil on canvas, 130 x 97 cm © 2018 Estate of Pablo Picasso Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

(Right) George Condo, Princess, 2008, oil on canvas, 101.5 x 92 cm © George Condo Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

SELLING EXHIBITION

FACE-OFF: PICASSO / CONDO 16 - 31 MARCH

Sotheby's Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty

Media Preview | 3pm, 15 March

Showcasing psychologically-charged portrait works by Pablo Picasso and George Condo side by side, this ground-breaking exhibition examines the creative processes of the two legendary artists, whose portraiture is critical in their own oeuvre, while celebrating the dialogue a century apart between their works. More details here.

(Left) José-María Cano, WS100 "Pansy Ho", 2017, encaustic on canvas, 212 x 151.5 cm | (Right) José-María Cano, WS100 "Mark Zuckerberg", 2017, encaustic on canvas, 212 x 151.5cm

SELLING EXHIBITION

GAME CHANGERS: JOSÉ-MARÍA CANO 29 MARCH - 2 APRIL

Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March)

This exhibition showcases two best-known series of Spanish artist José-María Cano: 'WS100' and 'The Soul of Money.' Creating leading figures from the financial sector in the striking style of the Wall Street Journal and portraying the texture of important currencies in large-format, extremely detailed presentations, Cano conveys his thoughts on capitalism and its impact on human civilisation. More details here.

Willem de Kooning, Untitled, 1977, oil on canvas, 137.1 x 152.4cm

SELLING EXHIBITION

PANORAMA: A NEW PERSPECTIVE 29 MARCH - 3 APRIL

Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Media Tour | 29 March (time to be announced in March)

Pierre Bonnard, Marthe et son chien assise devant une table, circa 1930, © 2018 Estate of Pierre Bonnard/ Artists Rights Society (ARS), New

York, NY Sotheby's, Inc. License No. 1216058. © Sotheby's, Inc. 2018

Featuring seminal works spanning over 150 years by some of the most original and influential artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, this major selling exhibition of over 20 world-class paintings and sculpture traces the aesthetic development of Modern Art throughout Europe to the United States, and towards the Contemporary abstract art which remains informed by its predecessors. Works by artistic titans in the like of Pierre Bonnard, Joan Miró, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Willem de Kooning and Lucio Fontana will be featured. More details here.

SELLING EXHIBITIONS

SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & ELIANE FATTAL 25 - 27 MARCH

Sotheby's Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty

SOTHEBY'S DIAMONDS & S.J. PHILLIPS

29 MARCH - 3 APRIL

Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

In a series of selling exhibitions, Sotheby's Diamonds is proud to present the Asia debut of Eliane Fattal's stunning jewellery creations: antique jewels re-imagined into contemporary masterpieces, from 25 - 27 March; as well as one-of-a-kind treasures from S.J. Phillips, one of the oldest antique jewellers in London, from 29 March - 3 April.

