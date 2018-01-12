Log in
(English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery presents "Face-Off: Picasso / Condo" (Mar 16-31)

01/12/2018 | 05:19am CET

Press Release Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Vania Lam / Winnie Tang | +852 2822 5509/ 8129 | vania.lam/[email protected] New York | Dan Abernethy |[email protected]| London | Sarah Rustin | [email protected]

SOTHEBY'S Sl2 PRESENTS

Date: Venue:

16 - 31 March 2018 Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty

Hong Kong, 12 January 2018 From 16 to 31 March, Sotheby's Sl2 will present Face-Off: Picasso / Condo, a selling exhibition of portrait works by Pablo Picasso and George Condo. This exhibition will comprise psychologically-charged paintings by these two prodigious artists, and will also include a selection of major Picasso paintings lent by collectors in the region. The selling exhibition will be on view at Sotheby's Gallery in Hong Kong.

Pablo Picasso

George Condo

Head of Woman on Yellow Background, 1934

The Escaped Hippie, 1998

Portraiture is critical in the oeuvre of both artists. In the early 20th century, Picasso pioneered new ways of using portraits to convey the emotional dramas of his subjects. His creative impulses, seen in many different styles and movements, radically transformed the realm of portraiture and the development of modern art. A century later, George Condo continues to revolutionise portrait painting by mining art historical references ranging from the Old Masters to the early Modernists such as Picasso, recontextualising the preceding works to produce his highly distinctive vision.

Patti Wong, Chairman of Sotheby's Asia, comments: "The inspiration for this exhibition came as a result of the strong interest from Asian collectors for works by these two legendary artists, Pablo Picasso and George Condo. By placing portrait paintings from two distinctly different periods side by side, the show will examine the creative processes of the two artists while celebrating the dialogue between their works. We look forward to shining a spotlight on this genre when the exhibition opens in our Hong Kong Gallery this spring."

Sotheby's is now accepting submissions of works for Face-Off: Picasso / Condo. Please contact our Gallery Team at [email protected] / 2886 7887 for further details.

***********

NOTES TO EDITOR:

I) EXHIBITION DETAILS

Date and Opening Hours

Venue

16 - 31 March 2018

Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

Saturday: 11am - 5pm

Enquiries

Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

(852) 2822 5566

II) ABOUT SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG GALLERY & Sl2

Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery is a state-of-the-art exhibition space in Asia's art capital. Opened in 2012, this gallery of more than 15,000 square feet has mounted diverse exhibitions including Asian and international modern and contemporary art. The gallery also presents educational programmes, auctions, and cultural events, and is the home in Asia for Sl2, Sotheby's Diamonds, and Sotheby's Wines. Sl2 is the private sale and gallery arm of Sotheby's Contemporary Art Department.

III) FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video:

www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html

Twitter:

www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/sothebys

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/sothebys

Snapchat ID:

sothebys

YouTube:

www.youtube.com/SothebysTV

Weibo:

www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

WeChat ID:

sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:19:02 UTC.

