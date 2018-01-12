Press Release Hong Kong

SOTHEBY'S Sl2 PRESENTS

16 - 31 March 2018 Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty

Hong Kong, 12 January 2018 From 16 to 31 March, Sotheby's Sl2 will present Face-Off: Picasso / Condo, a selling exhibition of portrait works by Pablo Picasso and George Condo. This exhibition will comprise psychologically-charged paintings by these two prodigious artists, and will also include a selection of major Picasso paintings lent by collectors in the region. The selling exhibition will be on view at Sotheby's Gallery in Hong Kong.

Pablo Picasso

George Condo

Head of Woman on Yellow Background, 1934

The Escaped Hippie, 1998

Portraiture is critical in the oeuvre of both artists. In the early 20th century, Picasso pioneered new ways of using portraits to convey the emotional dramas of his subjects. His creative impulses, seen in many different styles and movements, radically transformed the realm of portraiture and the development of modern art. A century later, George Condo continues to revolutionise portrait painting by mining art historical references ranging from the Old Masters to the early Modernists such as Picasso, recontextualising the preceding works to produce his highly distinctive vision.

Patti Wong, Chairman of Sotheby's Asia, comments: "The inspiration for this exhibition came as a result of the strong interest from Asian collectors for works by these two legendary artists, Pablo Picasso and George Condo. By placing portrait paintings from two distinctly different periods side by side, the show will examine the creative processes of the two artists while celebrating the dialogue between their works. We look forward to shining a spotlight on this genre when the exhibition opens in our Hong Kong Gallery this spring."

