Opening Tomorrow @ S|2: Bice Lazzari and Alfredo Volpi

BICE LAZZARI ALFREDO VOLPI

16 FEBRUARY - 29 MARCH 2018

Bice Lazzari, 1970s, photographed by Sergio Pucci, courtesy of Archivio Bice Lazzari and Richard Saltoun Gallery. Alfredo Volpi in his studio, 1976, photographed by Domingos Giobbi, courtesy of Domingos Giobbi archives.

Thursday 15th February 2018, London: This February, Sotheby's S│2 London begins the 2018 programme with two solo presentations: Italian female artist Bice Lazzari will be presented in gallery one and Italian-born Brazilian modernist Alfredo Volpi in gallery two.

Each artist's practice reveals a unique relationship to abstraction. Lazzari's harmonious paintings make reference to the musicality of her youth, while Volpi's paintings of everyday life oscillate between figuration and abstraction.

BICE LAZZARI (1900 - 1981)

Following shows throughout Italy and the US, London's S|2 gallery will host Bice Lazzari's first solo exhibition in the UK. Born in Venice at the turn of the twentieth century before moving to Rome in 1935, Bice Lazzari carved a singular path in the history of post-war Italian art.

Faced with the outbreak of two world wars, and a glaring opposition toward professional female artists of the time, Lazzari's sustained artistic practice was the result of an extraordinary and unrelenting solitary determination.

In 1949, freed from the patronage imposed upon her by the Second World

War, Lazzari turned her focus back to painting. From the early 1960's, she began to research and define what was to become for her a 'poetry of mark- making'. She explained, "I choose the mark…because I can more clearly formulate a discourse that may easily be read. The mark because it traces a vital tension in relation to other marks, which collectively become more significant".

This exhibition has been supported by the Bice Lazzari Archive. Maria Isabella Barone of the archive has commented: "The Bice Lazzari Archive is honoured to collaborate with S│2 London for the artist's first solo exhibition in the UK, bringing her work to the attention of a

wider international audience. The paintings selected for this occasion focus on the most mature stage of Lazzari's practice, dating from the 1960s and 1970s, reflecting her acute sensitivity and pursuit of a constant purity of form."

Bice Lazzari's distinctively lyrical compositions, from left: Acrilico n.5 (Acrylic n.5), 1975; Untitled, 1971; Untitled, 1975.

ALFREDO VOLPI (1896-1988)

In gallery two, S│2 features a solo presentation of paintings by modernist Alfredo Volpi, one of the most significant artistic figures in Brazil during the early 20th century.

S|2's exhibition comes at a pivotal time for the artist, who is currently having his first European retrospective at Villa Paloma, Nouveau Musée National de Monaco.

Born in Italy in 1896 and raised in São Paulo, Alfredo Volpi established himself as one of the most significant artistic figures in Brazil during the early 20th century. Volpi was largely self-taught andhis painterly style transformed over time from the early influences of popular landscape painting to a highly intelligent, non-hierarchal and colourful approach to geometric abstraction. Yet, he would continue throughout his career to walk a fine line between the language of figuration and the formalist vernacular of abstraction. In Volpi's work, a love of painting itself is married with an affinity for the local architecture of his neighbourhood Cambuci in São Paulo.

Volpi's mark is seemingly naïve, yet erudite and his work has long deserved a recognition outside his native country, that has so far been lacking internationally. His trademark vibrant scenes explore the nuances of the everyday, with a discerning approach to colour and shape that transforms the landmarks of his youth into urban geometric configurations. Already a distinguished icon for collectors of post-war Latin art, Volpi is known today for his personal and unerringly insightful approach to his work, cementing his position within international modernism.

This exhibition will feature works from the artist's most mature period, presenting paintings that date predominantly from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Visit Sotheby's S2 Gallery in London between 16th February and 29th March to view the exhibition (31 St George Street, Mayfair, W1S 2FJ).

Click here to learn more about the life and work of Bice Lazzari.

