Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS (BID)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sothebys : (English) SOTHEBY'S FIRST WINE SALE OF 2018 IN HONG KONG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 05:44am CET

Press Release Hong Kong

Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Winnie Tang/ Blake Kwok | +852 2822 5509/8143 |[email protected]/ [email protected] | New York | Dan Abernethy |[email protected]| London | Matthew Floris | [email protected]

SOTHEBY'S FIRST WINE SALE OF 2018 IN HONG KONG

FINEST & RAREST WINES

FEATURING THE SPECTACULAR CELLAR OF

A RESPECTED AFICIONADO

27 JANUARY 2018 (SATURDAY) | 10:30AM

Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery

HONG KONG, 10 January, 2018 Sotheby's Hong Kong is pleased to present its first auction of 2018, FINEST & RAREST WINES - FEATURING THE SPECTACULAR CELLAR OF A RESPECTED AFICIONADO, on 27 January. Offering 840 lots with a total estimate in excess of HK$26 million*, the sale brings together wines from the most coveted top red Burgundy producers, including DRC, Rousseau, Leroy and Jayer; and superb white Burgundies from Leflaive, Coche-Dury and Lafon. Also among the highlights are classic Bordeaux First Growths and right bank equivalents including Pétrus which date back to the 1960s, top notch Champagne such as Krug Clos du Mesnil from the 1980s and Salon from the 1970s. Whisky highlights include a rare Yamazaki 50 Year Old Single Malt Whisky and an impressive collection of Macallan from the 1960s and 1970s.

Sotheby's Hong Kong Head of Wine, Adam Bilbey, states, "It is with great anticipation that we welcome our first Hong Kong Sale of 2018, Finest & Rarest Wines - Featuring the Spectacular Cellar of a Respected Aficionado. The focus and depth of the very finest Domaines from Burgundy is at the core of this collection and does credit to the passion and research put in to building such an extraordinary cellar. This is a sale that celebrates the most sought-after names from the classic regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne, covering iconic vintages such as 1949, 1955, 1959, 1982 in Bordeaux, and 1986, 1990 and 1999 in Burgundy. Yamazaki 50yr headlines another strong offering of the greatest names in the world of whisky, from both Scotland and Japan.

In the week leading up to the Hong Kong Wine Sale, Sotheby's London will also be staging a Single Owner Sale - A Great Collection from a Secret Grotto From a Northern European Connoisseur on 24 January, also contributing to what will be an incredibly exciting year here at Sotheby's Wine."

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

BORDEAUX

Pétrus 1990 (3 magnums)

Lafite 1959 (3 bottles)

La Mission Haut-Brion 1961 (7 bottles)

Estimate: HK$140,000 - 200,000

Estimate: HK$60,000 -85,000

Estimate: HK$110,000 -150,000

(US$17,000-24,000)

(US$7,500-10,000)

(US$14,000-19,000)

Pétrus 1982 (6 bottles)

Lafite 1949 (4 bottles)

La Mission Haut-Brion 1975 (7 bottles)

Estimate: HK$130,000 - 180,000

Estimate: HK$32,000 -48,000

Estimate: HK$32,000 -45,000

(US$16,000-22,000)

(US$4,000-6,000)

(US$4,000-5,500)

Pétrus 1961 (3 bottles)

Lafite 1953 (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$150,000 - 220,000

Estimate: HK$22,000 -32,000

(US$19,000-28,000)

(US$2,800-4,000)

BURGUNDY

DRC Assortment 2003 (6 magnums)

Richebourg 1976 Henri Jayer (10 bottles)

Estimate: HK$320,000 - 420,000 (US$40,000-50,000)

Estimate: HK$700,000 - 1,110,000 (US$85,000-140,000)

Henri Jayer Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 1990 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$220,000 - 380,000 (US$28,000-48,000)

Henri Jayer Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 1998 (5 bottles)

Estimate: HK$220,000 - 300,000 (US$28,000-38,000)

Montrachet 2009 Domaine Leflaive (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$40,000 - 55,000 (US$5,000-7,000)

Montrachet 2008 Domaine Leflaive (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$70,000 - 100,000 (US$8,500-12,000)

Montrachet 2007 Domaine Leflaive (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$38,000 - 55,000 (US$4,800-7,000)

Montrachet 2006 Domaine Leflaive (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$75,000 - 100,000 (US$9,500-12,000)

WHISKY

The Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky Aged 50 Years NV (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$700,000- 1,110,000 (US$85,000-140,000)

Domaine Georges Roumier Chambolle Musigny, Les

Amoureuses 1997 (6 bottles)

Estimate: HK$35,000 - 50,000 (USD4,200-6,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 1993 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$65,000 - 90,000 (US$8,000-11,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 2007 (4 bottles)

Estimate: HK$75,000 - 110,000(US$9,500-14,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 2008 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$60,000 - 85,000(US$7,500-10,000)

Karuizawa Single Malt Whiskey Aged 50 years 1965 (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$130,000 - 200,000 (US$16,000-24,000)

IMAGE DOWNLOAD: DROPBOX / WETRANSFER

****************

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video: sothebys.com

Snapchat ID: sothebys

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys

Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys

WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction

house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency,

Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android,

Apple TV and Amazon TV

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 04:44:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
05:44a SOTHEBYS : (English) SOTHEBY'S FIRST WINE SALE OF 2018 IN HONG KONG
01/09 SOTHEBYS : Top-Producing New Canaan Real Estate Experts Jaime and Kendall Sneddo..
01/08 SOTHEBYS : Nelson's Trafalgar Union Jack and Love Letters to Emma Hamilton to le..
01/08 SOTHEBYS : Nelson flag set to fetch Pounds 100k
01/08 SOTHEBYS : Nelson's flag up for sale
01/05 SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's to Offer Saint Margaret by Titian and Workshop
01/05 SOTHEBYS : 5 Centuries of Masterworks Lead Sotheby's Master Paintings Evening Au..
01/05 SOTHEBY'S : puts New York on the car auction circuit
01/04 OUTSIDE IN : Journeys at Sotheby's London
01/04 SOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's 2017 Global Wine Auctions Total US$64 Million
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 SOTHEBY'S : Seek Safety From Sky-High Markets In Assets With Uncorrelated Return..
2017 Sotheby's updates on luxury auction
2017 Sotheby's updates on auctions results
2017 Sotheby's (BID) CEO Thomas Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip..
2017 Sotheby's posts narrower loss than expected
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 986 M
EBIT 2017 170 M
Net income 2017 104 M
Debt 2017 507 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 26,16
P/E ratio 2018 21,55
EV / Sales 2017 3,24x
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
Capitalization 2 682 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | BID | US8358981079 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Adam David Chinn Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-0.50%2 682
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.46%16 433
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.09%4 540
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-2.96%3 071
MAISONS DU MONDE0.77%2 057
RH7.84%2 010
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.