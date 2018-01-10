Sothebys : (English) SOTHEBY'S FIRST WINE SALE OF 2018 IN HONG KONG

Press Release Hong Kong

Immediate Release

SOTHEBY'S FIRST WINE SALE OF 2018 IN HONG KONG

FINEST & RAREST WINES

FEATURING THE SPECTACULAR CELLAR OF

A RESPECTED AFICIONADO

27 JANUARY 2018 (SATURDAY) | 10:30AM

Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery

HONG KONG, 10 January, 2018 Sotheby's Hong Kong is pleased to present its first auction of 2018, FINEST & RAREST WINES - FEATURING THE SPECTACULAR CELLAR OF A RESPECTED AFICIONADO, on 27 January. Offering 840 lots with a total estimate in excess of HK$26 million*, the sale brings together wines from the most coveted top red Burgundy producers, including DRC, Rousseau, Leroy and Jayer; and superb white Burgundies from Leflaive, Coche-Dury and Lafon. Also among the highlights are classic Bordeaux First Growths and right bank equivalents including Pétrus which date back to the 1960s, top notch Champagne such as Krug Clos du Mesnil from the 1980s and Salon from the 1970s. Whisky highlights include a rare Yamazaki 50 Year Old Single Malt Whisky and an impressive collection of Macallan from the 1960s and 1970s.

Sotheby's Hong Kong Head of Wine, Adam Bilbey, states, "It is with great anticipation that we welcome our first Hong Kong Sale of 2018, Finest & Rarest Wines - Featuring the Spectacular Cellar of a Respected Aficionado. The focus and depth of the very finest Domaines from Burgundy is at the core of this collection and does credit to the passion and research put in to building such an extraordinary cellar. This is a sale that celebrates the most sought-after names from the classic regions of Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne, covering iconic vintages such as 1949, 1955, 1959, 1982 in Bordeaux, and 1986, 1990 and 1999 in Burgundy. Yamazaki 50yr headlines another strong offering of the greatest names in the world of whisky, from both Scotland and Japan.

In the week leading up to the Hong Kong Wine Sale, Sotheby's London will also be staging a Single Owner Sale - A Great Collection from a Secret Grotto From a Northern European Connoisseur on 24 January, also contributing to what will be an incredibly exciting year here at Sotheby's Wine."

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

BORDEAUX

Pétrus 1990 (3 magnums)

Lafite 1959 (3 bottles)

La Mission Haut-Brion 1961 (7 bottles)

Estimate: HK$140,000 - 200,000

Estimate: HK$60,000 -85,000

Estimate: HK$110,000 -150,000

(US$17,000-24,000)

(US$7,500-10,000)

(US$14,000-19,000)

Pétrus 1982 (6 bottles)

Lafite 1949 (4 bottles)

La Mission Haut-Brion 1975 (7 bottles)

Estimate: HK$130,000 - 180,000

Estimate: HK$32,000 -48,000

Estimate: HK$32,000 -45,000

(US$16,000-22,000)

(US$4,000-6,000)

(US$4,000-5,500)

Pétrus 1961 (3 bottles)

Lafite 1953 (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$150,000 - 220,000

Estimate: HK$22,000 -32,000

(US$19,000-28,000)

(US$2,800-4,000)

BURGUNDY

DRC Assortment 2003 (6 magnums)

Richebourg 1976 Henri Jayer (10 bottles)

Estimate: HK$320,000 - 420,000 (US$40,000-50,000)

Estimate: HK$700,000 - 1,110,000 (US$85,000-140,000)

Henri Jayer Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 1990 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$220,000 - 380,000 (US$28,000-48,000)

Henri Jayer Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux 1998 (5 bottles)

Estimate: HK$220,000 - 300,000 (US$28,000-38,000)

Montrachet 2009 Domaine Leflaive (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$40,000 - 55,000 (US$5,000-7,000)

Montrachet 2008 Domaine Leflaive (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$70,000 - 100,000 (US$8,500-12,000)

Montrachet 2007 Domaine Leflaive (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$38,000 - 55,000 (US$4,800-7,000)

Montrachet 2006 Domaine Leflaive (2 bottles)

Estimate: HK$75,000 - 100,000 (US$9,500-12,000)

WHISKY

The Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky Aged 50 Years NV (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$700,000- 1,110,000 (US$85,000-140,000)

Domaine Georges Roumier Chambolle Musigny, Les

Amoureuses 1997 (6 bottles)

Estimate: HK$35,000 - 50,000 (USD4,200-6,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 1993 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$65,000 - 90,000 (US$8,000-11,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 2007 (4 bottles)

Estimate: HK$75,000 - 110,000(US$9,500-14,000)

Coche Dury Corton Charlemagne 2008 (3 bottles)

Estimate: HK$60,000 - 85,000(US$7,500-10,000)

Karuizawa Single Malt Whiskey Aged 50 years 1965 (1 bottle)

Estimate: HK$130,000 - 200,000 (US$16,000-24,000)

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

