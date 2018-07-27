Log in
SOTHEBYS (BID)
Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Paris | Oceanic Art - Collection Elizabeth Pryce | 10 October

07/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

Press release Paris

| 33 (0)1 53 05 53 66 | Sophie Dufresne | [email protected] | 33 (0)1 53 05 52 32 | Claire Jehl | [email protected]

Paris, 26 July 2018 - On 10 October, Sotheby's will be presenting at auction the collection of Elizabeth Pryce entirely dedicated to Oceanic art. A leading figure in this field, she was one of the founders and then vice-president of the Sydney Oceanic Art Society. Through this institution, she played a key role in the recognition and promotion of this speciality, organising major exhibitions on the subject.

Registration no. 2001 - 002 of 25 October 2001

Sale conducted by Cyrille Cohen

This collection illustrates the initiatory journey Elizabeth Pryce undertook over more than forty years. She journeyed to Papua New Guinea several times to see the places where these works came from, so that she could understand them better and give a context to her purchases. This singular collection of nearly 150 works provides an exclusive overview at Oceanic art through sculptures, furniture, weapons and numerous everyday objects. Masks, shields, head-rests, combs, betel mortars and lime spatulas all illustrate the characteristics and functions inherent to these magnificent artefacts, all made and used according to Oceanic tradition.

This diversity reflecting the stylistic wealth of Oceanic art is enhanced by the historical provenances and sculptural quality of works that are now established icons. One of these, the Biwat flute stopper acquired in 1949 by the Australian painter William Dobell, is a magisterial example of the powerful aesthetic of New Guinea art (estimate: €150,000-

200,000).

These figures, sealing the ends of large sacred flutes, had considerable social, ceremonial and religious significance for the Biwats, who considered them their most important sculptures, endowed with sacred meaning. The acme of this aesthetic dedicated to strength, symbolic of Papua New Guinea's art, this piece illustrates the sure eye and undeniable taste of Elizabeth Pryce, who built up a collection where every component reflects the subtle contrast between power and refinement typical of the region.

Tapa mask, Elema Papuan Gulf area Papua New Guinea Estimate: €5,000-7,000

Aripa hook figure

Upper Karawari river, East Sepik province

Papua New Guinea

Estimate: €20,000-30,000

Shield, Green River area,

West Sepik province

Papua New Guinea Estimate: €15,000-25,000

Mask, Tukman,

You Island, East Sepik province,

Papua New Guinea Estimate: €15,000-25,000

Mask, Ramu River, Madang Province,

Papua New Guinea Estimate: €12,000-18,000

Bowl, Admiralty Islands, Manus Province

Papua New Guinea

Estimate: €5,000-7,000

Elizabeth Pryce Collection

Auction: 10 October 2018

Viewing: 5, 6, 8 and 9 October

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 20:56:07 UTC
