SOTHEBYS (BID)
Sothebys : Sotheby's Class A to Host Earnings Call

03/01/2018 | 01:37pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Sotheby's Class A (NYSE: BID) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2869

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 987 M
EBIT 2017 171 M
Net income 2017 105 M
Debt 2017 507 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 23,25
P/E ratio 2018 19,42
EV / Sales 2017 2,97x
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
Capitalization 2 425 M
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Adam David Chinn Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-8.02%2 425
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD10.56%19 302
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.00%4 357
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-0.09%3 071
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV18.11%2 127
MAISONS DU MONDE-5.70%1 921
