Source Capital, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR), today
declared a regular quarterly distribution of 25 cents a common share,
payable March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of
business March 2, 2018.
Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First
Pacific Advisors, LLC.
About Source Capital, Inc.
The Fund (www.sourcecapitalinc.com)
is a diversified, closed-end management investment company seeking
maximum total return for shareholders from both capital appreciation and
investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested
capital. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “SOR.” The Fund is managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC.
For investor questions, please contact:
1-800-982-4372
You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and
charges and expenses carefully before you invest. You can obtain
additional information by visiting the website at www.sourcecapitalinc.com,
by email at [email protected],
toll free by calling 1-800-279-1241 (option 1), or by contacting the
Fund in writing.
Investments in mutual funds carry risks and investors may lose
principal value. Stock markets are volatile and can decline
significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory,
market, or economic developments. It is important to remember that there
are risks inherent in any investment and there is no assurance that any
investment or asset class will provide positive performance over time.
Value style investing presents the risk that the holdings or
securities may never reach our estimate of intrinsic value because the
market fails to recognize what the portfolio management team considers
the true business value or because the portfolio management team has
misjudged those values. In addition, value style investing may
fall out of favor and underperform growth or other style investing
during given periods. Non-U.S. investing presents additional
risks, such as the potential for adverse political, currency, economic,
social or regulatory developments in a country, including lack of
liquidity, excessive taxation, and differing legal and accounting
standards. Non-U.S. securities, including American Depository
Receipts (ADRs) and other depository receipts, are also subject to
interest rate and currency exchange rate risks.
Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation and
credit risks. Lower rated bonds, convertible securities, and other types
of debt obligations involve greater risks than higher rated bonds.
Mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) are
subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying
mortgages or other assets; such derivatives may increase volatility.
Convertible securities are generally not investment grade and are
subject to greater credit risk than higher-rated investments. High yield
securities can be volatile and subject to much higher instances of
default.
