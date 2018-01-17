Southern : Annual Plant Vogtle Emergency Information Calendar now available for neighbors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents living within the 10-mile emergency planning zone (EPZ) of the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, located near Waynesboro, Ga., were mailed a 2018 Plant Vogtle Emergency Information Calendar with instructions on how to respond in the event of a plant emergency.

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company and operator of Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, mailed the information to residents in December. Residents in the EPZ who did not receive a calendar can obtain one by contacting Plant Vogtle Emergency Preparedness at 706-554-2127.

"For more than 30 years, Plant Vogtle has generated clean and reliable electricity for Georgia Power's customers with safety as our top priority. That includes the safety of our employees, facility, and most importantly, the safety and health of our neighbors," said Site Vice President Darin Myers. "U.S. nuclear facilities are the most heavily regulated in the world, and at Southern Nuclear, we don't just meet federal standards, we exceed them."

Neighbors of Plant Vogtle are asked to support the site's emergency preparedness efforts by familiarizing themselves with the contents of the calendar. The calendar provides information about the types of emergencies that could occur at the plant, how residents will be informed about an emergency and what they should do if a protective action is issued.

Residents who would require special assistance in an emergency should complete the special needs card on the back of the calendar and mail it to the site as instructed.

The 2018 Plant Vogtle Emergency Information Calendar can be found online at www.southernnuclear.com.

For questions about information in the calendar call Plant Vogtle Emergency Preparedness at 706-554-2127. To learn more about nuclear energy, please call 706-724-5197 or 706-554-9407 to schedule a plant visit, or email [email protected].

About Southern Nuclear:

Southern Nuclear, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), is a leader among the nation's nuclear energy facility operators and an innovator in advanced nuclear technologies. Southern Nuclear is an essential part of Southern Company's energy portfolio, and its importance will continue to grow as America transitions to a low-carbon energy future. While the company produces clean, safe and reliable nuclear energy, it's also an economic engine powered by quality jobs and community service. Southern Nuclear operates a total of six units for Alabama Power and Georgia Power at the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant near Dothan, Ala.; the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant near Baxley, Ga.; and the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Nuclear is the licensee of two new nuclear units currently under construction at Plant Vogtle that are the first nuclear units being constructed in the United States in more than 30 years. In 2017, Southern Nuclear won a Technology Transfer award from the Electric Power Research Institute, an Honor Roll award for superior performance in the global boiling water reactor fleet from GE/Hitachi, and the Drivers of Success Award from GT STRUDL. The company's headquarters is in Birmingham, Ala. Twitter: @SouthernNuclear; Facebook: facebook.com/southernnuclear; www.southernnuclear.com

About Southern Company:

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top energy companies in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

