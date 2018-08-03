Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern : Spot a scam with simple tips from Gulf Power

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Gulf Power News

For immediate release - Aug. 2, 2018

Spot a scam with simple tips from Gulf Power

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Gulf Power is reporting an increase in scams involving its customers. Since Jan. 1, the company's Customer Care Center has received over 400 reports of this criminal activity.

Scammers target Gulf Power's residential and business customers and are known to attempt a variety of scams, including posing as a Gulf Power employee going door-to-door, over the phone and online. Scammers often threaten disconnection unless immediate payment is made via phone or in person.

'These scammers are becoming increasingly bold with their tactics, and technology is making it easier for them,' said Brandi Gomez, Gulf Power spokesperson. 'Our customers can never be too careful. If you feel something isn't right, take a moment to just give us a call. We can look at your account and tell you if there's an issue or if a payment is needed. We would rather customers call us than be taken advantage of by a scammer.'

Gulf Power wants to help customers be aware of the tricks scammers use and to educate them on how they can protect themselves and their loved ones from being targeted.

Spot a scam:

  • Gulf Power will not show up to a customer's home or business to collect on a payment. If an account becomes past due and is subject to disconnection, Gulf Power will contact the customer via a prerecorded message to the primary account telephone and by letter requesting that the customer call Gulf Power to discuss the account. The company will never go door-to-door asking for payment.
  • Beware of calls and emails demanding immediate payment. Customers have reported that scammers will call, usually in a very aggressive tone, requesting for payment through a credit card, pre-paid debit card or gift card. Gulf Power will never ask for any form of payment over the phone or through email. If a customer receives a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be from Gulf Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up, delete the email and contact the company's customer service line at 1-800-225-5797.
  • Gulf Power employees are easy to identify. If a Gulf Power employee has a service-related reason to visit a home or business, customers will in most cases receive notice of the visit beforehand and the employee will always be wearing a Gulf Power employee ID badge with their photo, company's name and logo.
  • Gulf Power employees or contractors may show up without advance notice for the following situations: Lineworkers making repairs or contractors conducting tree trimming, surveying, testing or meter work along with other services such as installing new underground and overhead lines. If they do come to your home or business, ask them for identification or ask to see their supervisor who should have a Gulf Power contractors' badge. When in doubt, customers can verify the contractor by calling Gulf Power customer service at 1-800-225-5797.

Stop a scam:

  • Don't make an immediate payment. Customers should never share their credit card or debit card information or purchase a prepaid card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. The company will not ask customers to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location.
  • Verify the payment request. If someone threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. To verify the payment request, contact Gulf Power customer service at 1-800-225-5797.
  • Report the scam. If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, shut the door and call Gulf Power's customer service phone number. Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement authorities.

'The safety of our customers is a top priority,' said Gomez. 'We want them to be able to spot and stop scams and not fall victim to a criminal stealing from them or their loved ones. When in doubt, just give us a call.'

Gulf Power customers can also check on their account through MyGulfPower.com. The online account portal allows customers to view their bill, make a payment, review their business or home's energy usage, sign up for text alerts and more.

For more information on scams, visit MyGulfPower.com or connect with Gulf Power on social media through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

###

About Gulf PowerCompany

Gulf Power serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout Northwest Florida. The company's mission is to safely provide exceptional customer value by delivering reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electricity while strengthening our communities. Visit online at MyGulfPower.com or on the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. News information can be found at GulfPowerNews.com.

Brandi Gomez

Media Relations

850-444-6076, cell 850-530-2386

Rick DelaHaya

Media Relations

850-444-3205, cell 318-294-2338

Kimberly Blair

Media Relations

850-444-6050, cell 850-206-5132

Gordon Paulus

Media Relations

850-444-6320, cell 850-525-7510

Disclaimer

Southern Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 22:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN COMPANY
08/02SOUTHERN : NFWF Awards more than $700,000 in Coastal Conservation Grants across ..
PU
08/02NEXTERA ENERGY : completes acquisition of Florida City Gas from Southern Company
AQ
08/01SOUTHERN COMPANY : advances timing of second-quarter earnings release on August ..
PR
08/01GEORGIA POWER : taps new mobile technology to help neighbors in need
PR
08/01SOUTHERN : FERC Issues Letter Involving Southern Co. Generation Hydro Services
AQ
07/30SOUTHERN : NextEra Energy completes acquisition of Florida City Gas for $530 mil..
AQ
07/30SOUTHERN : Panama City crayfish on Gulf Power land to boost gene pool
PU
07/30SOUTHERN CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30SOUTHERN : C O R R E C T I O N -- NextEra Energy, Inc./
PR
07/28SOUTHERN : Gulf Power celebrates the renewal of conservation partnership with NF..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30July Review Of My DGI Portfolio 
07/27Living On Dividends? Increase Your Monthly Take Without Selling Options 
07/26Baby DivHut Dividend Income Portfolio Update Q2 2018 
07/25Atlantic Coast Pipeline gets FERC OK to begin North Carolina construction 
07/19My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q2 2018 Summary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 666 M
EBIT 2018 5 376 M
Net income 2018 2 976 M
Debt 2018 45 291 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 16,58
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
EV / Sales 2018 4,17x
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
Capitalization 49 165 M
Chart SOUTHERN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southern Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,9 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. Coleman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald M. James Independent Director
William G. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.06%49 165
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 794
EXELON CORPORATION6.57%41 029
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.30%35 038
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.