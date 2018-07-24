Log in
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO)
Southern Copper : 24.07.18 SCC conference call 2Q18 details

07/24/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

CONFERENCE CALL

SECOND QUARTER 2018

RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS 2012

Investor Relations:

Raul Jacob +(602) 264-1375 [email protected] www.southerncoppercorp.com

Phoenix, July 24, 2018 - Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE and LSE: SCCO) will conduct its 2Q-2018 conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. EST (9:00 A.M. Lima and Mexico). A question and answer session for analysts and investors will follow.

On behalf of SCC will host:

Mr. Raul Jacob,

Vice President Finance, Treasurer & CFO

The Conference Call can be accessed at: 1 (877) 455 8486 in the U.S.

1 (629) 228 0768 outside the U.S.

Dial-in available beginning at 9:30 A.M. (EST). Investors should reference the conference confirmation number 2266629 and "Southern Copper Corporation Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results" conference call title.

The conference call will be reproduced available beginning at 1:00 P.M. (EST) Wednesday, July 25, 2018 until 1:00 P.M. (EST) Wednesday, August 8, 2018 1 (855) 859 2056 in the U.S., (passcode 2266629)

1 (404) 537 3406 outside the U.S., (passcode 2266629)

Southern Copper Corporation (SCC) is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and we believe we currently have the largest copper reserves in the industry. The Company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican stock exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. The Company operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico and Peru and conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

RESULTS

SECOND QUARTER FIRST SIX MONTHS

Disclaimer

Southern Copper Corporation published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 21:57:02 UTC
