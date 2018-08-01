Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED (SAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southern Gold : BMV Report on Feasibility Gubong Gold Mine, South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:03am CEST
  • Southern Gold development partner, Bluebird Merchant Ventures (BMV) has completed the report on the feasibility of re-opening the Gubong gold mine, South Korea.
  • The delivery of the report indicates the commencement of the pre-construction phase.
  • The report bolsters expectations of first gold production in late 2019 with low upfront capital costs being confirmed.

Australian gold producer, Southern Gold Ltd ('Southern Gold') advises that its development partner in South Korea, London Stock Exchange-listed Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd ('BMV'), has completed its initial report on the feasibility of re-opening the historic Gubong Gold Mine.

This report is the required catalyst for the formation of a formal 50:50 joint venture between Southern Gold and BMV over the Gubong Gold Project.Over the coming months, Southern Gold will establish a Korean-based operating entity. BMV will be the Operator of the joint venture.

BMV is confident that the mooted re-opening of the old gold mine will facilitate substantial immediate mining development with access to initial low-cost ore that can be cost effectively and quickly processed after a small scalable trial plant has been established. BMV has indicated that the project could advance to production late in 2019 and look to then progressively expand production over the next 5 years.

To read the complete announcement please download the pdf:

BMV Report on Feasibility Gubong Gold Mine, South Korea

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
04:03aSOUTHERN GOLD : BMV Report on Feasibility Gubong Gold Mine, South Korea
PU
07/31SOUTHERN GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report - 30 June 2018
PU
07/19SOUTHERN GOLD : New Tenements Granted in south-western South Korea
PU
07/12SOUTHERN GOLD : Gold mineralisation intersected in scout drilling at Hampyeong -..
PU
06/28SOUTHERN GOLD : High Grade Gold Drilling Results Transfield South WA
PU
06/15EMILY YOUNKER : Tough financial times mean budget cuts at Missouri universities
AQ
05/24SOUTHERN GOLD : Underground Results at Kochang, South Korea
PU
05/23SOUTHERN GOLD : Bluebird RNS Kochang Underground Sampling Results Reported
AQ
05/18SOUTHERN GOLD : Bluebird RNS Released Gubong Update
AQ
05/16BLUEBIRD RNS RELEASED : Kochang Underground Sampling Results Reported
PU
More news
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
Michael Robert Billing Non-Executive Director
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-4.08%0
BHP BILLITON PLC13.17%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.26%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN8.29%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.