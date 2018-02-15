Southwest Airlines : Announces Service between Nashville and Atlanta

Log in
02/15/2018 | 11:51pm CET

Ahead of an event for thousands of Southwest® Employees in Nashville, airline Leaders announced that the carrier will be adding five departures a day Mondaythrough Fridayfor nonstop travel between Nashville and Atlanta beginning Aug. 7, 2018. The route will be offered three times a day on Saturdays and Sundays.

'This new route answers business community requests in both Nashville and Atlanta and we look forward to showing how our low fares, no change fees*, and Hospitality will resonate and make travel easier between these two growing cities,' said Trevor Stedke, Vice President of Technical Operations and Southwest's executive ambassador to Nashville. 'The routes offered with the schedule extension through the third quarter of 2018 reinforce our long-standing commitment to connect People and communities to what's important to them with friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel.'

'Southwest Airlines' decision to add nonstop service to Atlanta out of Nashville International Airport will be welcomed by travelers to and from Nashville, particularly within the business community, which has long-sought more such service,' said Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO. 'This new route brings competition to that market and provides additional options for our passengers. As a valued business partner for more than 30 years at BNA, Southwest Airlines again demonstrates its continued commitment to and investment in our airport and the city of Nashville.'

*A fare difference might apply.

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 22:50:08 UTC.

