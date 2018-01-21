Southwest Airlines : teams up with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to help with San Juan relief efforts

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue teamed up with Southwest Airlines to help with San Juan relief efforts by flying rescue animals from Puerto Rico to the D.C. area for adoption in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. In partnership with Puerto Rico animal rescue organization, PR Animals, Lucky Dog Staff and medical personnel from Friendship Hospital for Animals identified more than sixty animals from across the island in need of forever homes.

'The devastation that Hurricane Maria caused the communities of Puerto Rico is heartbreaking,' said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Chief Communications Officer. 'Our Employees are eager to lend a hand in bringing relief to San Juan by partnering with DC-based animal organization, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, and Puerto Rico Animal Relief organization, PR Animals, in transporting dozens of impacted animals to the DC area in hopes of finding their forever homes.'

'We are incredibly grateful to Southwest for partnering with us to make this flight a reality,' said Mirah Horowitz, Executive Director and Founder of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. 'This flight will literally save lives - both of the animals who are transported to DC as well as to those who remain on the island and need the supplies we are bringing.'