Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Williams Capital Group - West Coast Utilities Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) management will present to and meet with energy equity analysts and investors at the Williams Capital Group – West Coast Utilities Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

John Hester, president and chief executive officer; Greg Peterson, vice president/controller/chief accounting officer; Ken Kenny, vice president/finance/treasurer, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and Justin Brown, vice president/regulation and public affairs of Southwest Gas Corporation, will present on Wednesday, March 21, at 8:00 a.m. (PDT).

The presentation materials utilized at the seminar will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com, that morning, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (PDT).

