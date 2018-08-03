Log in
Southwestern Energy Company    SWN

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY (SWN)
08/03 02:26:25 pm
5.0900 USD   +3.88%
07:25aSOUTHWESTERN EN : SWN) reported earnings of $0.18 per share beating ..
AQ
08/02SOUTHWESTERN EN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SOUTHWESTERN EN : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Southwestern Energy Company : to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F1459411FEBD4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 448 M
EBIT 2018 773 M
Net income 2018 505 M
Debt 2018 3 268 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,61
P/E ratio 2019 6,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 2 934 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 5,99 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian Mark Bott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY-12.19%2 934
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.37%84 022
CNOOC LTD11.94%73 275
EOG RESOURCES16.70%72 688
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.19%63 283
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.57%44 525
