SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY (SWN)
Southwestern Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/08/2018 | 12:02am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO [ SWN ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

EVP - Corporate Development

Explanation of Responses:

/s/ Melissa D. McCarty, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Cecil Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

08/07/2018

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Southwestern Energy Co. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 22:01:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 456 M
EBIT 2018 771 M
Net income 2018 506 M
Debt 2018 3 279 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,88
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 3 034 M
Chart SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southwestern Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 6,06 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian Mark Bott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY-7.35%3 034
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.68%83 357
EOG RESOURCES13.44%71 763
CNOOC LTD14.62%70 978
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.72%63 023
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP20.63%45 689
